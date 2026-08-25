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Luggage inspection ends in disaster: Hidden coral skeletons cause trouble for tourist

Society

Importing coral fragments into Russia without official permits is prohibited. Customs officers at Krasnoyarsk Airport recently seized 55 fragments of protected corals from a passenger arriving from Sanya, China. The items, weighing 176 grams, were hidden in the traveler's luggage.

Passport control at Sheremetyevo Airport
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ракун, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Passport control at Sheremetyevo Airport

CITES Regulations and Coral Transport

Many species of sea corals, including madrepores, are protected under the CITES convention (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora). Under these rules, moving such objects across international borders requires formal authorization documents.

Yuliya Morozova, visa specialist: CITES requirements apply not only to living animals and plants but also to products made from them, including souvenirs, jewelry, and coral skeleton fragments found on the beach.

The passenger in the Krasnoyarsk case claimed to have collected the fragments on the beach, but customs officials noted that ignorance of declaration rules does not exempt a traveler from liability.

Legal Consequences and Statistics

Attempting to import protected species without the required permits leads to administrative liability. Krasnoyarsk Customs has initiated two administrative cases against the tourist. The final decision regarding the confiscation or disposal of the seized items rests with the court.

Customs data indicates a rise in such violations. Since the beginning of 2026, this marks the tenth instance of illegal coral import in Krasnoyarsk, with the majority of cases linked to trips to China.

Guidelines for Travelers

These restrictions apply to all travelers returning from countries with coral reefs. To avoid legal issues, passengers should:

  • Verify if a specific coral species is listed under CITES before purchasing or collecting it.
  • Clarify the legal procedure for transporting such items across the border.
  • Confirm the specific documentation required for the destination country.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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