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Russia and India discuss removing visa fees for tourists

Society

Russia and India are discussing the potential removal of visa fees for tourists. Nikita Kondratyev, Director of the Department of Multilateral Economic Cooperation and Special Projects at the Ministry of Economic Development, reported on the progress of these negotiations.

Visa in a passport
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Craig Heimburger is licensed under Public domain
Visa in a passport

The initiative aims to make travel between the two nations more accessible and lower the total cost of tourist packages to stimulate mutual tourist flows.

Current Status of the Initiative

The proposal is currently in the discussion stage. No official decision has been adopted; therefore, existing entry rules and payment requirements remain in effect.

Specific details regarding the mechanism for canceling payments, the deadline for negotiations, the potential effective date, and the exact amount of the fees targeted for removal have not been disclosed.

Yulia Morozova, visa specialist: Discussions at the state level do not mean an automatic change in rules for travelers in the immediate future.

Data for the first half of the current year shows an 8% increase in tourist traffic between the two countries. Approximately 50,000 Russian citizens visited India, while over 25,000 Indian tourists arrived in Russia.

Requirements for Travelers

If adopted, the measure will affect tourists traveling between Russia and India. Until an official regulatory act is published, travelers must apply for visas and pay all fees according to current consular requirements.

Before departure, travelers should:

  • Confirm current visa fees at the relevant consulate or embassy;
  • Verify that any proposed changes have been officially adopted and published;
  • Follow existing document submission and payment procedures.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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