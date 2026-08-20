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Russian Rock Musician Chops Off His Hand Before Drowning Himself in St. Petersburg

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Dmitry Oganyan, the bass guitarist of the St. Petersburg rock band Kukryniksy, was found dead near the city's seaport on Vasilievsky Island. Investigators are currently considering suicide as the main version of what happened, according to Russian media reports.

Rostral columns and the Exchange Building on the Arrow of Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Rostral columns and the Exchange Building on the Arrow of Vasilyevsky Island in St. Petersburg

Oganyan, who was also known by the nickname Vagon, was found in the water. He was wearing only a T-shirt and underwear. He was 45 years old.

According to Mash na Moyke, Oganyan may have cut off his own left hand before taking his own life. Baza reported that investigators currently regard this as the leading version and have found no evidence pointing to a criminal cause of death.

Axe and personal belongings found near the shore

Law enforcement officers searching the area near the shore found the musician's clothes, shoes, his severed left hand and an axe.

According to the preliminary version of events, Oganyan brought the axe to the port area on Vasilievsky Island. He used it to inflict the injury on himself before entering the water. According to unconfirmed reports, the man had problems with his fingers.

His shoes were found near the shore where his body was discovered.

Investigators believe Oganyan may have removed his shoes and clothes before entering the water on his own. The circumstances surrounding the incident are still being established.

At present, there is no evidence indicating that another person was involved in Oganyan's death. The investigation is therefore focused primarily on the possibility that the musician inflicted the fatal injury on himself before voluntarily entering the water.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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