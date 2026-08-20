Three Russian Sailors Die on Two Ships in China Under Unclear Circumstances

Chinese law enforcement authorities have ruled out a criminal cause in the deaths of three Russian citizens who were members of the crews of two Russian vessels in Hebei Province, the Russian Embassy in China said on its Telegram channel.

Photo: freepik.com is licensed under Free More info Fishing vessel

“According to the preliminary findings of Chinese law enforcement authorities, the deaths occurred from natural causes and were not criminal in nature,” the embassy said.

The statement concerns incidents that occurred in July and August. The diplomatic mission added that arrangements are currently underway to repatriate the sailors’ bodies to Russia for forensic medical examinations to establish the circumstances and causes of their deaths.

Three Russian sailors died aboard two vessels in the same Chinese port

The two vessels on which the three Russian sailors died were moored at the same port in China, RIA Novosti reported, citing a source.

“The two fishing vessels where the three Russian sailors died were in the same port in China,” the source told the agency.

According to the source, one of the three sailors was the captain of a fishing trawler, while another worked as a mechanic aboard a vessel.

The Russian Embassy in Beijing previously reported that Chinese law enforcement authorities had ruled out a criminal cause in the deaths of three Russian citizens who were crew members of two Russian vessels in Hebei Province. The diplomatic mission added that work was underway to bring the sailors’ bodies back to Russia for forensic examinations and further investigation.

One sailor was found unconscious in his cabin

One of the Russian sailors who died in China was found unconscious in his cabin, and attempts were made to resuscitate him, a source familiar with the situation told the media.

“One of those who died in China was found unconscious in his cabin. They tried to resuscitate him and called an ambulance,” the source told RIA Novosti. The sailor could not be saved.

The Russian Embassy in Beijing had reported the previous day that Chinese authorities had informed the diplomatic mission of the deaths of three crew members from two Russian vessels. According to preliminary information, the deaths occurred from natural causes.

The bodies of the deceased are expected to be transported to Russia. Forensic examinations will be carried out, followed by further investigation into the circumstances of the tragedy.

Family raises questions over the death of a Russian sailor

Earlier, reports emerged that four Russians from Vladivostok had died aboard a vessel in China under circumstances that had not yet been established. The causes of their deaths remain unclear.

The wife of one of the deceased, Irina Chagina, told REN TV that her husband had arrived in China on July 23 to sail a vessel belonging to the Ostrovnoy Krab company to Vladivostok.

“Everything was fine when he arrived. They were put up in a hotel. The next day, they boarded the vessel. He was told that the whole thing would take 10 days. Seven days passed, and I heard nothing from my husband,” Chagina recalled.

On July 30, she called the company’s human resources department. She was told that her husband was fine and that the delay was due to technical problems with registration. That same evening, her husband called her himself and confirmed that everything was fine. It was their last conversation.

On August 2, Chagina tried to contact him again, but the call did not go through because of a poor connection. Two hours later, a company employee called and told her that her husband had died.

According to Chagina, when she asked about the cause of death, she was told that her husband had died in his cabin because of the heat. Temperatures that day reportedly reached 38–42 degrees Celsius.

The company later contacted her again. This time, a workplace safety representative named Pavel offered a different explanation, saying that her husband had died because of alcohol.

Chagina rejected that version. She acknowledged that her husband might have been drinking, but said she did not believe he could have consumed enough alcohol for it to cause his sudden death.

Heat considered among possible causes

Chagina believes that her husband may have died from heat-related suffocation. She also said she was horrified to learn from a shared work chat that three other people had died aboard the same vessel — on July 26, July 30 and August 2. The causes of those deaths were also unknown at the time.

A source in Russia’s fishing industry cited by RIA Novosti also raised the possibility that one of the sailors had died because of the heat.

According to the source, who referred to information from the deceased man’s relatives, the sailor had been sent into the vessel’s hold during extremely hot weather. He became ill and subsequently died. It remains unclear whether the man in question was Chagina’s husband or another sailor.

The company also allegedly urged relatives not to request autopsies. According to Chagina, a company representative argued that commercial forensic services in the region were expensive and suggested conducting only a superficial examination followed by an immediate cremation.

Chagina said she refused.

The Sakhalin Regional Union of Trade Union Organizations later confirmed the deaths of three sailors. Acting chairman Yakov Maksimov told RIA Novosti that the organization received information about the incident on August 2.

According to the union, a radio operator and a deck officer died aboard a vessel operated by Ostrovnoy Krab and registered at the port of Malokurilskoye on Shikotan Island. The position held by the third deceased sailor remains unknown.

The union and the Russian Embassy did not mention a fourth victim.

Bodies to be returned to Russia for examination

The Russian Embassy said its consular staff remain in constant contact with the relatives of the deceased, the shipowner’s representatives, and Chinese and Russian law enforcement authorities.

The embassy said diplomats are providing all necessary assistance and are working to arrange the repatriation of the sailors’ bodies to Russia.

The forensic examinations in Russia are expected to help establish the precise causes of death and provide a basis for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

At this stage, Chinese authorities have classified the deaths as non-criminal and attributed them preliminarily to natural causes. However, the final circumstances and causes of death will be determined only after the necessary forensic examinations have been completed.