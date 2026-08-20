Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about the possibility of Vladimir Putin meeting American rapper Kanye West. His comments were reported by RIA Novosti.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Shankbone, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Kanye West

"Please, that is not our area. This is not Mosconcert; this is the Presidential Administration,” Peskov told journalists.

Kanye West Is Coming to Russia for Two Concerts

Kanye West will give two concerts in Russia as part of his world tour. The shows will take place in St. Petersburg on October 10 and 11.

It was previously reported that West dreams of meeting Vladimir Putin. Anna Subcheva, CEO of concert agency Say Agency, spoke about the rapper's wish.

Will Putin Meet Kanye West?

State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov said that the head of state would decide for himself whether a meeting with West was necessary. Deputy Svetlana Zhurova stressed that a number of conditions would have to be met for such a meeting to take place.