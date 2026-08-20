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Kanye West Wants to Meet Putin: Kremlin Responds to Rapper’s Dream

Society

Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov responded to a question about the possibility of Vladimir Putin meeting American rapper Kanye West. His comments were reported by RIA Novosti.

Kanye West
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by David Shankbone, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Kanye West

"Please, that is not our area. This is not Mosconcert; this is the Presidential Administration,” Peskov told journalists.

Kanye West Is Coming to Russia for Two Concerts

Kanye West will give two concerts in Russia as part of his world tour. The shows will take place in St. Petersburg on October 10 and 11.

It was previously reported that West dreams of meeting Vladimir Putin. Anna Subcheva, CEO of concert agency Say Agency, spoke about the rapper's wish.

Will Putin Meet Kanye West?

State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov said that the head of state would decide for himself whether a meeting with West was necessary. Deputy Svetlana Zhurova stressed that a number of conditions would have to be met for such a meeting to take place.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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