The global medical workforce reached 122.1 million people in 2023, nearly tripling since 1990. Despite this growth, a shortage of 34.4 million specialists persists, hindering the achievement of universal health coverage (UHC) goals. The increase in personnel was driven primarily by women, who often occupy roles with fewer opportunities for career advancement.

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Workforce Composition and Gender Disparity

An international team of researchers analyzed population studies, censuses, administrative databases, and scientific literature across 204 countries to quantify the workforce. The data was standardized using the International Standard Classification of Occupations (ISCO-08). As of 2023, the workforce consists of:

Physicians: 15.1 million;

Nurses: 33.2 million;

Midwives: 2.4 million;

Community Health Workers (CHW): 7.6 million.

Women accounted for 71.4% of the workforce growth between 1990 and 2023, making up 68.9% of all healthcare workers by the end of the period. However, representation varies by profession: 96% of midwives, 89.5% of CHWs, and 80.7% of nurses are women, compared to 43.9% among physicians. Researchers noted that this numerical presence has not translated into proportional representation in leadership or senior clinical positions.

Personnel Shortages and Regional Gaps

To reach a score of 80 out of 100 on the UHC service coverage index, the world required an additional 34.4 million specialists in 2023, including 23.9 million nurses and midwives, 7.1 million physicians, 1.8 million dentists, and 1.6 million pharmacists.

Staffing levels are lowest in sub-Saharan Africa and highest in high-income countries. An exception is found in Community Health Workers (CHW), who are more numerous in South Asia, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and sub-Saharan Africa. The researchers suggest that high numbers of CHWs may indicate either a strong primary care system or a shift of duties from highly qualified specialists to less trained personnel, as training and pay for CHWs vary significantly by country.

Systemic Reforms and Future Outlook

Case studies from China, Bolivia, and Turkey demonstrate that increasing staff is most effective when paired with systemic reforms. China doubled its number of physicians alongside increased government investment and expanded insurance coverage. Bolivia aligned workforce growth with a unified healthcare system, and Turkey implemented a transformation program in 2003.

To mitigate shortages, the authors suggest expanding education, improving early-career pay and retention, and adopting gender-sensitive policies. This includes equitable salaries, preventing workplace harassment, and creating conditions that allow workers to balance professional duties with family care.

Additional projections indicate worsening deficits. Aide, a UK-based company, estimates that the UK National Health Service could face a shortage of 360,000 specialists by 2036, while the US may lack 187,000 physicians by 2037. To reduce this burden, developers are highlighting self-health management technologies, which are associated with a 31% reduction in hospitalizations and a 20-40% increase in therapy adherence.

Important: This article is for general information and does not replace medical advice. Do not start, stop, or change treatment without a qualified clinician.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.