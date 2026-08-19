Singapore's Price Tag: Beyond the glitz, a budget reality check

Singapore is a city where high-tech infrastructure integrates with tropical nature. The urban landscape is defined by 50-meter structures and futuristic architecture, though visiting the city-state requires a significant budget and strict adherence to local regulations.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matteo Morando, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ JEWEL CHANGI Airport

Universal Studios Singapore

Located on Sentosa Island, this is the only Universal Studios park in Southeast Asia. The territory is densely packed with attractions divided into seven themed zones based on cult films:

Hollywood: A recreation of the famous boulevard and Walk of Fame.

A recreation of the famous boulevard and Walk of Fame. New York: A depiction of the 1980s, featuring special effects and pyrotechnics pavilions.

A depiction of the 1980s, featuring special effects and pyrotechnics pavilions. Sci-Fi City and Ancient Egypt: High-speed coasters and closed roller-coasters for thrill-seekers.

High-speed coasters and closed roller-coasters for thrill-seekers. The Lost World and Far Far Away: Areas focused on scenic walks and fairytale themes.

Areas focused on scenic walks and fairytale themes. Minion Land: The newest addition, which replaced the Madagascar zone.

Irina Sokolova, foreign tourism manager: "When visiting theme parks in this region, it is important to consider not only the cost of the entrance ticket but also the logistics costs, which can change depending on the time of day."

Marina Bay Architecture

The Marina Bay district serves as the city's architectural center. The primary landmark is the Marina Bay Sands hotel complex—three towers connected by a ship-shaped platform. The top of the structure houses a panoramic deck and a swimming pool available to guests.

The ensemble includes a lotus-shaped museum and a pedestrian bridge designed like a DNA helix. Every evening, the bay hosts light and music shows featuring fountains and laser projections against the backdrop of the skyline.

Supertree Grove

The Gardens by the Bay feature the Supertree Grove—18 concrete and steel structures. The tallest reach the height of a 16-story building. These vertical gardens house over 160,000 plants and function as engineering systems for rainwater collection and solar energy generation, while also providing ventilation for nearby conservatories.

Roman Larin, tourism security expert: "Singapore's gardens demonstrate how modern technologies can support ecological balance in conditions of dense urban development."

Budgeting and Expenses

Singapore is among the most expensive cities globally. Basic goods, such as drinking water, cost significantly more in tourist zones than in supermarkets. Dining at mid-range restaurants can be prohibitively expensive, sometimes equaling the cost of a full tour to other regional countries. Taxi fares may double during peak hours or at night.

Common Tourist Error Cost-Saving Alternative Buying water in theme parks Purchase from city supermarkets Taking taxis in the evening Use MRT (metro) to fix costs Eating only in tourist zones Visit local hawker centers

Ilya Rodenko, tourism market analyst: "High prices in metropolises dictate their own rules, so prudent allocation of funds becomes the basis for a comfortable vacation."

Practical Travel Tips

Food: To save on meals, visit hawker centers—organized food courts where locals eat. These are state-regulated for quality and are significantly cheaper than restaurants.

To save on meals, visit hawker centers—organized food courts where locals eat. These are state-regulated for quality and are significantly cheaper than restaurants. Free Activities: The Spectra fountain show at Marina Bay Sands, the Garden Rhapsody light show at the Supertree Grove, and the majority of the Botanic Gardens are free to visit.

The Spectra fountain show at Marina Bay Sands, the Garden Rhapsody light show at the Supertree Grove, and the majority of the Botanic Gardens are free to visit. Transport: The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) covers all key locations. Using contactless bank cards or a rechargeable EZ-Link card is more cost-effective than single tickets or taxis.

The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) covers all key locations. Using contactless bank cards or a rechargeable EZ-Link card is more cost-effective than single tickets or taxis. Timing: Visitors to Universal Studios should dedicate a full day to the park, preferably on a weekday, as queues for popular rides can reach 90 minutes.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.