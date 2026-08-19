Vnukovo Airport Shutdown: Turkish Airlines Passengers Stranded as Flights Vanish

Airspace restrictions at Vnukovo Airport caused mass flight cancellations and delays for several airlines. The disruption primarily impacted Turkish Airlines passengers, leading to missed connections and canceled vacations.

Photo: https://stroi.mos.ru/gallery/4551 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Vnukovo Airport

Flight Cancellations and Airspace Closures

Airspace restrictions were in effect for over six hours, from 01:49 to 07:25. During the period between midnight and 08:00, Turkish Airlines had 20 flights scheduled, but only 13 departed.

Destination Canceled Turkish Airlines Flights Antalya TK-3061, TK-3037, TK-3173 Dalaman TK-3085, TK-3171 Bodrum TK-3155 Istanbul TK-3179

Azal also canceled flight J2-810 to Baku. Because this route serves as a hub for travelers heading to Europe, many passengers failed to reach their final destinations.

Significant Flight Delays

Other carriers adjusted their schedules, resulting in several long delays:

Flight UT-373 (codeshare B2-2273 and Yam-4373) to Mineralnye Vody was delayed by 12 hours.

Flight UT-383 to Antalya was delayed by 8 hours.

Flights UT-249 and DP-115 to Sochi were delayed by 6 hours.

Anna Volkova, flight attendant: "When a flight is canceled or significantly delayed, it is important for the passenger to document the disruption at the airport. This is necessary for rebooking tickets or requesting refunds, especially if a connecting flight with another airline was missed."

Travelers should preserve all boarding passes and written cancellation notices to facilitate compensation or free date changes. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and contact their carriers for updated departure times.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.