World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Vnukovo Airport Shutdown: Turkish Airlines Passengers Stranded as Flights Vanish

Society

Airspace restrictions at Vnukovo Airport caused mass flight cancellations and delays for several airlines. The disruption primarily impacted Turkish Airlines passengers, leading to missed connections and canceled vacations.

Vnukovo Airport
Photo: https://stroi.mos.ru/gallery/4551 is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0
Vnukovo Airport

Flight Cancellations and Airspace Closures

Airspace restrictions were in effect for over six hours, from 01:49 to 07:25. During the period between midnight and 08:00, Turkish Airlines had 20 flights scheduled, but only 13 departed.

Destination Canceled Turkish Airlines Flights
Antalya TK-3061, TK-3037, TK-3173
Dalaman TK-3085, TK-3171
Bodrum TK-3155
Istanbul TK-3179

Azal also canceled flight J2-810 to Baku. Because this route serves as a hub for travelers heading to Europe, many passengers failed to reach their final destinations.

Significant Flight Delays

Other carriers adjusted their schedules, resulting in several long delays:

  • Flight UT-373 (codeshare B2-2273 and Yam-4373) to Mineralnye Vody was delayed by 12 hours.
  • Flight UT-383 to Antalya was delayed by 8 hours.
  • Flights UT-249 and DP-115 to Sochi were delayed by 6 hours.

Anna Volkova, flight attendant: "When a flight is canceled or significantly delayed, it is important for the passenger to document the disruption at the airport. This is necessary for rebooking tickets or requesting refunds, especially if a connecting flight with another airline was missed."

Travelers should preserve all boarding passes and written cancellation notices to facilitate compensation or free date changes. Passengers are advised to check their flight status and contact their carriers for updated departure times.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
World
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Columnists
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Popular
Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence

A recent report about an allegedly abandoned Patriot launcher near Kyiv has prompted questions over the system’s German configuration, missile containers, camouflage and visible signs of combat use.

Patriot Footage Under Scrutiny: German Launcher, Empty Missiles and Missing Evidence
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Russia summons Japanese Ambassador after diplomatic clash over Kuril Islands
Latvia Wants Billions to Pay for Its 'Frontline State' Status — Will Europe Agree?
Russia grows LNG carrier fleet to 19 vessels by August 2026
Europe Is Running Out of Water: Rivers Shrink, Nuclear Plants Cut Output, Cities Cut Supplies Andrey Mihayloff Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks Anton Kulikov Gaza is the Defining Moral Crisis of Our Time Nancy O'Brien Simpson
Your phone's secret attack: How HEV light is aging your face and disrupting sleep
Yellowstone Tremors: Biggest Quake This Year Recorded
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Flight crews face higher radiation cancer risks than radiology professionals
Last materials
Singapore's Price Tag: Beyond the glitz, a budget reality check
The Real Mediterranean Diet: What Ancient Civilizations Actually Ate
Putin Orders Modernization of Damaged Facilities as Russia’s Economy Absorbs Wave of Drone Attacks
Honeysuckle neglect: A costly mistake that halves next year's harvest
California red scale found in South African oranges in Russia
Harvesting and Preparing Onions for Long-Term Winter Storage
Leather Jackets 2026: Goodbye Biker Style!
Shorter Sleep, Still Alert: The ADRB1 Gene's Surprising Role Revealed
Bacterial Protein Profiles Shift During Plant Root Colonization
Fuel Shortages Spread Across Ten Russian Regions as Refineries Shut Down
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.