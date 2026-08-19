Fake QR codes on beach equipment: How tourists are targeted

Fraud schemes targeting tourists in Russia have expanded beyond isolated incidents into coordinated operations that exploit relaxed vigilance during vacations. Criminals now deploy counterfeit QR codes on beach equipment that mimic legitimate payment systems and operate clone websites replicating major booking platforms, according to legal experts and law‑enforcement warnings reported by Gazeta.Ru and confirmed in interviews with Pravda.Ru.

Photo: Wikipedia by S B, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ A beach in Sri Lanka

Beachside and booking‑platform traps

Dean of the Higher School of Economics Law Faculty Vadim Vinogradov warns travelers to reject any “free” offer — tastings, hair‑braiding, “found” jewelry — that is followed by a demand for payment. He advises paying for sun‑lounger rentals only at official cash desks or through verified mobile applications, bypassing stickers on umbrellas or unattended QR codes that redirect to fraudulent payment pages.

Lawyer Alexey Kuzmin told Pravda.Ru that the core vulnerability lies in a tourist’s emotional state: the desire to save money leads to voluntary transfers to private individuals outside protected platforms. “Any proposal to pay outside the platform is an unequivocal reason to refuse,” Vinogradov added. “It strips the traveler of guarantees and dispute‑resolution mechanisms.”

Alexey Kuzmin, lawyer: "The main danger lies in the emotional state of the tourist, who wants to save money and easily agrees to transfers to private individuals outside protected platforms."

Insurance, accommodation and digital‑hygiene risks

Clone sites imitating popular travel aggregators now circulate in the insurance and short‑term rental sectors. Vinogradov identifies a direct request for prepayment with a “discount” as a definitive sign of fraud. Separately, public Wi‑Fi networks enable interception of bank‑card data, while handing a smartphone to a stranger for a photo risks physical theft or unauthorized access to banking notifications. Posting real‑time geotagged photos signals to burglars that a residence is unoccupied.

Practical verification steps for travelers

Booking sites: Inspect the browser address bar for extra characters or misspellings in the brand name; confirm the padlock icon indicating a secured connection.

Inspect the browser address bar for extra characters or misspellings in the brand name; confirm the padlock icon indicating a secured connection. QR‑code payments in cafés: Ask staff whether the code belongs to the establishment; on the payment page verify that the merchant details match the venue name.

Ask staff whether the code belongs to the establishment; on the payment page verify that the merchant details match the venue name. Fake insurance policy: Report immediately to law‑enforcement agencies; purchase a replacement policy only on the official website of a major insurer after checking its license in the Central Bank of Russia registry.

Report immediately to law‑enforcement agencies; purchase a replacement policy only on the official website of a major insurer after checking its license in the Central Bank of Russia registry. Handing over a smartphone: Avoid giving devices to strangers — theft or access to incoming authentication codes can occur within seconds.

Travelers should re‑check the authenticity of every payment touchpoint — beach rental, booking portal, insurance provider — before transferring funds, and confirm that all transactions remain within the official platform’s protected environment.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.