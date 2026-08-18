Post-Vacation Blues: Why Your Energy Crashed and How to Recover

Return to work after a vacation often triggers a drop in energy, irritability and loss of focus. Psychologists define this state as post-vacation syndrome—a natural reaction to a change in routine that typically lasts up to two weeks.

Photo: https://www.freepik.com A woman feeling sleepy

Signs of the adaptation crisis

The syndrome manifests in three distinct categories:

Emotional: Unjustified anxiety before Monday, acute nostalgia for the resort and irritation toward routine tasks.

Unjustified anxiety before Monday, acute nostalgia for the resort and irritation toward routine tasks. Physical: Fatigue despite adequate sleep, headaches and appetite changes.

Fatigue despite adequate sleep, headaches and appetite changes. Behavioral: Procrastination, intentional avoidance of important tasks and a desire to isolate from colleagues.

Roman Larin, travel security expert: "It is important to understand that post-vacation syndrome is not clinical depression; it is a temporary psychological restructuring as one moves from a state of freedom back into a world of strict deadlines."

Biological and physical causes

The primary cause is neurochemical. During rest, cortisol levels drop while dopamine and serotonin stabilize at high levels. A sudden return to duties disrupts this balance.

Physical exhaustion from the trip adds further stress. Long flights, time zone shifts and climate adaptation drain bodily resources. When coupled with a backlog of emails and unsolved tasks, stress levels peak within the first hour of work.

Elena Gumina, hotel service expert: "Many make the mistake of planning their return home for the final evening before heading to the office. The body needs at least twenty-four hours in a home environment to synchronize biorhythms."

Guidelines for a smooth transition

To reduce psychological strain, specialists recommend avoiding the attempt to resolve all pending issues on the first day. Workload should be introduced in portions, starting with simple mechanical tasks that provide quick, visible results.

Maintaining some vacation rituals—such as eating breakfast outside the home or walking in a park after a shift—can soften the contrast between leisure and routine. Additionally, researching wellness tourism options for future recovery can provide a dopamine boost.

Common Error Expert Recommendation Starting work immediately after a flight Allow two days for home adaptation Attempting to clear all email at once Perform simple tasks in 30-minute blocks with breaks Abrupt change in diet and routine Gradual return to a standard diet

Ilya Rodenko, tourism market analyst: "Sometimes post-vacation apathy merely masks deep burnout that a vacation could not fully eliminate."

When to seek professional help

A normal adaptation period lasts from 3 to 14 days. If the condition does not improve after three weeks, or if insomnia and panic attacks occur when thinking about work, it is necessary to consult a psychotherapist.

In such cases, the issue may stem from a toxic work environment or systemic burnout rather than the end of a vacation. For those needing a quick mental reset without high costs, budget travel within Russia is suggested as a tool for rebooting.

Common Questions

Duration: The body typically requires several days to two weeks to adjust to a work schedule.

The body typically requires several days to two weeks to adjust to a work schedule. Exercise: Moderate activity, such as yoga or swimming, reduces cortisol more effectively than heavy gym workouts.

Moderate activity, such as yoga or swimming, reduces cortisol more effectively than heavy gym workouts. Planning: Scheduling a new trip immediately after returning creates a positive emotional background and helps combat apathy.

Scheduling a new trip immediately after returning creates a positive emotional background and helps combat apathy. Diet: A sudden switch from resort menus to fast food increases physical stress; a gradual transition is advised.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.