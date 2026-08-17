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Kanye West to Perform in Russia for the First Time, With Two Concerts in St. Petersburg

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American rapper Kanye West will come to Russia for the first time with concerts as part of his world tour. The shows will take place in St. Petersburg on October 10 and 11.

Kanye West
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Peter Hutchins from DC, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Kanye West

The American rapper will perform at Gazprom Arena. Ticket prices will range from 9,000 to 160,000 rubles.

According to Mash, Kanye West will come to Russia with his right-hand man and collaborator Andre Troutman to put on a true world-class show.

The cheapest tickets for the most distant seats will cost between 9,000 and 15,000 rubles. Tickets closer to the standing area will cost between 30,000 and 35,000 rubles. A seat in a VIP box will cost 160,000 rubles.

State Duma Comments on Kanye West’s Russia Concert

Elena Drapeko, First Deputy Chairwoman of the State Duma Committee on Culture and a Honored Artist of the RSFSR, commented on reports that Kanye West would come to Russia. She stressed that the artist is needed in Russia because he has many fans there.

According to Drapeko, Kanye West’s decision to come to Russia amid the anti-Russian hysteria deserves gratitude.

“Of course, [Kanye West] is needed [with concerts in Russia]. He has a great many fans in Russia, and I think they will be happy. And many thanks to him for deciding to come to us with concerts against the backdrop of the anti-Russian hysteria," Drapeko said.

Yana Rudkovskaya Says Kanye West May Also Visit Moscow

In addition to St. Petersburg, Kanye West may also visit Moscow. Music producer Yana Rudkovskaya said this on her Telegram channel.

“I know that he will also be in Moscow. As soon as I have more information about where and when, I will let you know here immediately. There is not long to wait.”

Rudkovskaya added that fans had been waiting for this event for many years. The producer called the planned concerts by the American rapper a “tectonic shift” for the country’s entire concert industry.

“And this is a tectonic shift for the entire concert industry in the country! The city is technically ready for such a reception — a standing area for 25,000 people!”

Kanye West’s Kazakhstan Concert Previously Fell Through

It was previously reported that Kanye West’s concert at the Central Stadium in Almaty, Kazakhstan, which had been scheduled for August 14, fell through.

The event was postponed until the following day.

According to some reports, strong winds and rain caused the concert to be postponed.

“After a short wait for the concert, the artist still did not come on stage. Instead, spectators were told that the event had been postponed until tomorrow. The organizers cited safety measures, which they said came first. Spectators were told that their tickets would remain valid and could be used the following day, when the concert would take place at the same time,” the Kazakh outlet NUR.KZ reported.

Kanye West Sets Historic Stadium Concert Attendance Record in Turkey

At the end of May 2026, reports said that Kanye West’s performance in Turkey had become the most attended concert in the history of global stadium shows.

Around 118,000 people attended the rapper’s concert at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The previous attendance record belonged to British band Coldplay. In January 2025, the musicians performed for 111,000 fans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India.

West therefore surpassed the previous stadium concert attendance record by approximately 7,000 people. The rapper’s show in Turkey launched his new world tour.

At the same time, several countries had previously refused to allow the controversial performer to stage concerts, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, France and Switzerland.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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