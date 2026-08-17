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Risks of visiting China in autumn 2026: What travelers should avoid

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Travelers planning a trip to China for autumn 2026 must synchronize their itinerary with the national production calendar. Overlooking public holidays can lead to sharp price increases and logistics failures, warns Vladivostok travel blogger Yulia Grushina.

Guilin City, China, Guilin at night
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Inna Novikova is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Guilin City, China, Guilin at night

The Impact of Mid-Autumn Festival and Golden Week

September and October feature two periods of peak domestic tourism. The Mid-Autumn Festival takes place from September 25 to 27, followed by "Golden Week" from October 1 to 7 in honor of the National Day of the PRC.

During these dates, major landmarks—including the Forbidden City and the Great Wall—experience extreme crowding. Hotel tariffs typically rise two to three times their standard rate.

Period Conditions
Before September 25 Stable schedule, available tickets.
September 25–27 Mid-Autumn Festival, high demand.
October 1–7 Golden Week, peak prices and queues.
After October 8 Optimal weather, lower tourist volume.

Logistics and Budget Planning

The nationwide holiday exodus makes transportation difficult. Yulia Grushina advises building routes around these dates to avoid competition for train seats. If travel coincides with the holidays, high-speed rail tickets should be purchased immediately once sales open.

Irina Sokolova, foreign tourism specialist: In peak dates, demand for hotels exceeds supply, which automatically shifts booking from a matter of choice to a hunt for remaining slots.

Additionally, visitors should be aware that museums in major cities may become inaccessible due to strict advance registration systems during these periods.

Regional Variations

The impact of holidays varies by geography. While Beijing and Shanghai face massive crowds, tourist activity on Hainan Island remains stable during Golden Week. Conversely, border regions may experience a population outflow, leading to the closure of some cafes and shops.

Ilya Rodenko, tourism market analyst: When planning trips, it is important to understand that pricing policies at resorts differ significantly from city centers, meaning budget travel during holidays is possible with the correct choice of region.

Travel Considerations

Those visiting during the Mid-Autumn Festival can experience traditional atmospheres featuring lanterns and mooncakes, provided they are prepared for high crowds. For a more comfortable experience—particularly in northern regions—the second half of October is recommended due to dry weather and reduced tourist traffic.

Before planning the trip, travelers must verify current hotel availability and rail ticket release dates for the specific 2026 window.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru<///a>.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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