How Dietary Choices And Fluid Balance Influence Circadian Adaptation After Long-Haul Travel

Traveling across multiple time zones often leads to jet lag, characterized by insomnia, headaches, and digestive disruptions. While flight duration plays a role, dietary choices significantly influence how quickly the body adapts to a new rhythm.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Инна Новикова is licensed under All Rights Reserved Airplane food

Preparation and In-Flight Hydration

The transition to a new schedule begins during the flight. The UK National Health Service recommends maintaining high hydration levels and performing light stretches while seated to mitigate the effects of long-haul travel.

Roman Larin, a travel safety expert, told Pravda.Ru that dehydration caused by dry cabin air intensifies fatigue and jet lag symptoms. He emphasizes the necessity of drinking pure water throughout the journey to support the body's resilience.

Synchronizing Meals with Local Time

Digestive issues, such as bloating and constipation, are common during acclimatization. To minimize these risks, travelers are advised to shift their breakfast and dinner times toward the destination's schedule 2–3 days before departure. Upon arrival, it is necessary to immediately adopt the local eating routine.

Research from 2023 indicates that eating a substantial breakfast during the first three days in a new location helps the body reset more efficiently. Conversely, dinner portions should be reduced or skipped during this initial window. Elena Gumina, a hotel service expert, suggests prioritizing small portions of familiar, easily digestible foods in the first few days to reduce stress on the gastrointestinal tract.

Beverages and Dietary Restrictions

Alcohol and caffeine can hinder the acclimatization process. Alcohol causes dehydration and disrupts sleep architecture, preventing restorative rest. Caffeine is recommended only during the first half of the day according to local time to avoid insomnia.

Common Mistake Expert Recommendation Drinking alcohol to induce sleep on a plane Drink pure water; alcohol exacerbates jet lag Eating a heavy dinner immediately after an evening arrival Prioritize breakfast; keep dinner light Consuming exotic foods in large quantities immediately Stick to familiar products for the first 48 hours Drinking coffee late in the evening to stay awake Use caffeine strategically in the morning only

Post-Trip Recovery

Returning home requires the same systematic approach to schedule restoration. Dmitry Lavrentyev, a resort travel expert, notes that returning to a disciplined routine of sleep and meals is the fastest way to eliminate post-vacation apathy and stabilize the body's biological clock.

Key takeaways for travelers: