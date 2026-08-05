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iPhone Ultra? Apple Rumored to Unveil Foldable Flagship This September

Society

Apple is expected to use its September product event to introduce the next generation of flagship iPhones, including what could be the company's first foldable smartphone, according to a roundup of industry reports and analyst predictions published by MacRumors. Apple has not officially confirmed its launch lineup.

Apple Store
Photo: commons.wikimedia by Марлит, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Apple Store

Foldable iPhone Could Be the Star of the Event

According to the report, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max as its flagship smartphones for the year. A significant portion of the presentation could also focus on the company's long-rumored foldable handset, which has been referred to in various reports as the iPhone Ultra.

The device is rumored to carry a starting price of around $2,500, positioning it as Apple's most expensive smartphone to date.

New Apple Watches Also Expected

MacRumors expects Apple to refresh its smartwatch lineup with the introduction of the Apple Watch Series 12 and a new Apple Watch Ultra.

Looking beyond the September event, reports suggest Apple could unveil several additional products before the end of the year, including a Home Hub smart home controller, a new Apple TV 4K streaming device, updated HomePod and HomePod mini smart speakers, and a smart home security camera.

Some Devices May Be Delayed Until 2027

Not every anticipated Apple product is expected to debut this fall. According to the report, the standard iPhone 18 and the ultra-thin iPhone Air 2 are likely to be postponed until spring 2027, when Apple may also introduce the iPhone 18e.

The publication also reports that Apple is not expected to release a new version of the budget-friendly Apple Watch SE this year.

None of these products has been officially announced, and Apple's final launch schedule could differ from current industry expectations.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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