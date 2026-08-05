Russian Travelers Spent Up to $57,000 on Luxury Holidays in July 2026

A luxury vacation in Turkey ranked as the most expensive tour purchased by Russian travelers in July 2026, with the trip costing nearly $57,000, according to a study by premium travel planning service Onlinetours Premium.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Natalia Murzinova is licensed under All Rights Reserved Bodrum, Turkey

Turkey Leads the Luxury Travel Rankings

The report found that the highest-priced booking of the month was a vacation to Turkey worth approximately $57,000 (about 4.5 million rubles).

The Maldives ranked second, with a luxury tour costing roughly $20,500, while the Seychelles claimed third place at approximately $19,200.

Thailand followed with another premium vacation valued at around $19,200, while China completed the top five with a tour costing approximately $14,100.

Mauritius Records the Highest Average Vacation Cost

While Turkey produced the single most expensive booking, Mauritius topped the rankings for the highest average tour price.

The average vacation to Mauritius cost about $12,800, followed by the Seychelles at approximately $10,600 and Kenya at around $8,700.

Luxury Travel Continues to Grow

The findings come after reports that a Russian family spent nearly $38,500 on a week-long stay at a luxury five-star resort in Bodrum, Turkey. The package included accommodation and an all-inclusive meal plan, highlighting the continued demand for premium travel experiences despite rising costs.