A luxury vacation in Turkey ranked as the most expensive tour purchased by Russian travelers in July 2026, with the trip costing nearly $57,000, according to a study by premium travel planning service Onlinetours Premium.
The report found that the highest-priced booking of the month was a vacation to Turkey worth approximately $57,000 (about 4.5 million rubles).
The Maldives ranked second, with a luxury tour costing roughly $20,500, while the Seychelles claimed third place at approximately $19,200.
Thailand followed with another premium vacation valued at around $19,200, while China completed the top five with a tour costing approximately $14,100.
While Turkey produced the single most expensive booking, Mauritius topped the rankings for the highest average tour price.
The average vacation to Mauritius cost about $12,800, followed by the Seychelles at approximately $10,600 and Kenya at around $8,700.
The findings come after reports that a Russian family spent nearly $38,500 on a week-long stay at a luxury five-star resort in Bodrum, Turkey. The package included accommodation and an all-inclusive meal plan, highlighting the continued demand for premium travel experiences despite rising costs.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian S-400 systems shot down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in a single day and a total of 24 aircraft of various types over the course of one week