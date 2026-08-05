World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kyrgyzstan Introduces Mandatory Permits for Victory Peak Expeditions

Society

Kyrgyzstan introduced a mandatory permit system for climbers seeking to ascend Victory Peak, one of the world's most challenging mountains. The new regulations follow the fatal expedition involving Russian mountaineer Natalia Nagovitsina and are designed to strengthen safety standards for high-altitude expeditions.

Victory Peak
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Victory Peak

Permit Now Required for Victory Peak Climbs

The State Tourism Agency of Kyrgyzstan announced that all climbers planning to attempt Victory Peak must now obtain official authorization before beginning their ascent.

Permits will only be issued to applicants who meet several safety requirements. Climbers must provide proof of insurance that includes helicopter rescue coverage, demonstrate advanced mountaineering training, and show substantial experience in high-altitude expeditions.

Fatal Expedition Prompted New Safety Measures

The policy follows the tragic events of August 2025, when Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina set out for the summit as part of an expedition. About a week into the climb, she suffered a broken leg at an altitude of more than 7,000 meters.

The subsequent rescue operation turned into a tragedy. An Italian mountaineer lost his life during the mission, while a helicopter operated by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Defense crashed, injuring several climbers on board.

Severe weather conditions ultimately prevented rescuers from reaching Nagovitsina. She is presumed dead after remaining stranded on the mountain.

Stricter Standards for High-Altitude Expeditions

Officials say the new permit system is intended to reduce risks on Victory Peak by ensuring that only well-prepared and adequately insured climbers attempt one of Central Asia's most demanding ascents.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
World
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
Why America's Biggest Oil Companies Are Walking Away From Venezuela
Americas
Why America's Biggest Oil Companies Are Walking Away From Venezuela
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Society
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Popular
S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day

Russian S-400 systems shot down 10 Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets in a single day and a total of 24 aircraft of various types over the course of one week

S-400 Triumf Downs Ten Ukrainian Fighter Jets in One Day
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
Russia's Fully Domestic MC-21 Takes Flight, Marking New Era for Civil Aviation
Ukraine Warns Port Disruptions Could Cost Billions as Black Sea Strikes Intensify
Savannah Guthrie…and the 'Right Thing' To Do Guy Somerset Why the US and Japan Moved to Support the Yen – and What It Means for Global Markets Lyuba Lulko Poland's Military Reform Signals a Fundamental Shift in NATO's Eastern Defense Strategy Andrey Nikolaev
Putin Signs Law Expanding Restrictions on Russians Convicted While Living Abroad
Six Killed in Shooting Near Sevastopol as Russian Serviceman Opens Fire
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe
Last materials
Putin Announces Major Command Changes and Expands Russia's Drone Forces
Moscow Wedding Now Costs at Least $25,000 as Prices Continue to Climb
Car Bomb Targets Head of Russian Drone Company, Killing Driver and Bodyguard
Moscow's Most Expensive Resale Apartment Sells for Over $12 Million
Pharma Plant Licenses May Now Be Suspended For Gross Violations
Wholesome Apple Fritters: A Quick Recipe For A Cozy Tender Dessert
Exercise Lowers Blood Pressure And Sugar, Reducing Dementia Risk
Iskander Ballistic and Zircon Hypersonic Missiles Hit Kyiv At Night
Russia's Fully Domestic MC-21 Takes Flight, Marking New Era for Civil Aviation
Pistorius Hints Germany's Cutting-Edge RCH 155 Artillery Is Already in Ukraine
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.