Kyrgyzstan Introduces Mandatory Permits for Victory Peak Expeditions

Kyrgyzstan introduced a mandatory permit system for climbers seeking to ascend Victory Peak, one of the world's most challenging mountains. The new regulations follow the fatal expedition involving Russian mountaineer Natalia Nagovitsina and are designed to strengthen safety standards for high-altitude expeditions.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Victory Peak

Permit Now Required for Victory Peak Climbs

The State Tourism Agency of Kyrgyzstan announced that all climbers planning to attempt Victory Peak must now obtain official authorization before beginning their ascent.

Permits will only be issued to applicants who meet several safety requirements. Climbers must provide proof of insurance that includes helicopter rescue coverage, demonstrate advanced mountaineering training, and show substantial experience in high-altitude expeditions.

Fatal Expedition Prompted New Safety Measures

The policy follows the tragic events of August 2025, when Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsina set out for the summit as part of an expedition. About a week into the climb, she suffered a broken leg at an altitude of more than 7,000 meters.

The subsequent rescue operation turned into a tragedy. An Italian mountaineer lost his life during the mission, while a helicopter operated by Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Defense crashed, injuring several climbers on board.

Severe weather conditions ultimately prevented rescuers from reaching Nagovitsina. She is presumed dead after remaining stranded on the mountain.

Stricter Standards for High-Altitude Expeditions

Officials say the new permit system is intended to reduce risks on Victory Peak by ensuring that only well-prepared and adequately insured climbers attempt one of Central Asia's most demanding ascents.