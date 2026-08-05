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Moscow Wedding Now Costs at Least $25,000 as Prices Continue to Climb

Society

Hosting a traditional wedding celebration in Moscow now costs at least 2 million rubles, which is roughly US$25,000, as rising prices continue to reshape the city's wedding industry and influence how couples plan their big day.

Wedding arrangement with rings and flowers
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Wedding arrangement with rings and flowers

Wedding Costs Rise Across Every Category

According to Yevgeniya Leibman, head of a Moscow-based wedding agency, prices for virtually every wedding-related service have increased by 20% to 30% over the past year.

Roughly 40% of a typical wedding budget now goes toward the banquet, venue rental and alcoholic beverages. The most popular format in Moscow remains celebrations with between 30 and 50 guests.

Minimalist Weddings Become the New Trend

Higher costs are encouraging many couples to rethink traditional wedding celebrations in favor of more understated events. Smaller guest lists have become increasingly common, while elaborate floral arches are giving way to minimalist decorative concepts.

Instead of oversized flower arrangements, many newlyweds are choosing displays featuring fruit, candles or unique artistic elements that create a more contemporary atmosphere while keeping costs under control.

Another growing trend is asking guests to skip traditional flower bouquets. Instead, many couples now request a bottle of quality wine that they can open together on a future wedding anniversary.

Wedding Guests Also Feel Financial Pressure

The rising cost of weddings is affecting guests as well. Previous surveys found that around one in five Russians has borrowed money in order to attend the wedding of a friend or relative.

Including gifts, clothing, travel and other expenses, most guests expect to spend between approximately US$125 and US$250 to attend a wedding, with the cash gift for the newlyweds representing the largest single expense.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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