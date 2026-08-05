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Moscow's Most Expensive Resale Apartment Sells for Over $12 Million

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A luxury apartment in central Moscow has become the most expensive resale residential property sold during the first half of the year, changing hands for 1.049 billion rubles (over $12 million), according to data cited by RIA Novosti.

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Khamovniki Property Tops the Market

The apartment is located in Moscow's prestigious Khamovniki district on 1st Truzhenikov Lane. The residence offers 209 square meters of living space and was sold without interior finishing.

The transaction places the price at more than 5 million rubles per square meter, making it one of the highest-priced residential properties ever sold on Moscow's secondary housing market.

According to market analysts, the exceptional valuation reflects both the exclusive status of the development and its location in one of the Russian capital's most sought-after neighborhoods. The apartment is situated in a luxury boutique residential building designed for a limited number of owners.

Other High-End Sales

The second most expensive resale transaction involved a 238-square-meter apartment on Bolshoy Savvinsky Lane, also in Khamovniki. The property sold for more than 480 million rubles ($6 million).

Third place went to a 226-square-meter apartment on Bolshaya Polyanka Street in Moscow's Yakimanka district, which sold for 422 million rubles.

Luxury Properties Stayed on the Market for Years

Despite their prime locations, the city's most expensive homes required considerable time to find buyers. The record-setting apartment in Khamovniki remained on the market for 2,155 days-nearly six years-before the sale was completed.

The apartment ranked third spent more than 3,000 days, or over eight years, listed for sale before securing a buyer, highlighting the relatively limited pool of purchasers in Moscow's ultra-luxury residential segment.

Affordability Remains a Challenge for Average Buyers

The figures underscore the sharp contrast between Moscow's elite property market and the broader housing sector. Recent estimates indicate that a buyer seeking mortgage approval for a one-bedroom apartment in a newly built residential development in Moscow would need a monthly income of approximately 460,000 rubles to qualify for financing.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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