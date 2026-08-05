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Jared Leto Loses Major Movie Role Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Society

Jared Leto has reportedly been dropped from the cast of Barry Levinson's upcoming film The Murder as renewed allegations of sexual misconduct continue to cast a shadow over the actor's career. According to Page Six, Leto's involvement in the project was close to being finalized before producers decided not to move forward with his casting.

Jared Leto
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by James Ackerley, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Jared Leto

Allegations Reportedly Influenced Casting Decision

Sources told the publication that the allegations against Leto had become "impossible to ignore," prompting the production to reconsider his role in the film.

One industry source also suggested that the disappointing box-office performance of Tron: Ares may have been an additional factor in the decision, although no official explanation has been provided by the filmmakers.

BBC Documentary Features Multiple Accusers

The reported casting change follows the release of a BBC documentary in late July in which ten women accused Leto of sexual misconduct, including allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

The allegations relate to the period between 2002 and 2016, when Leto was in his 30s and early 40s. Several of the women said they were teenagers at the time of the alleged incidents.

One participant in the documentary alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Leto in a motel room when she was 17 years old. The documentary includes testimony from ten women describing their experiences.

According to the documentary, the BBC sought comment from Leto before publication, but the actor did not respond to the broadcaster's requests.

Leto Has Previously Denied Allegations

Leto has previously denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him. Neither the filmmakers behind The Murder nor representatives for the actor have publicly confirmed the reported casting change.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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