Turkish Actress Investigated After Controversial Podcast Sparks Obscenity Probe

Turkish prosecutors launched an obscenity investigation into actress and photographer Bennu Gerede following her appearance on a popular YouTube podcast, where remarks she made during the interview prompted legal action.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Елена1998, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Handcuffs

According to Haberler, the Bakırköy Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Istanbul opened the investigation after reviewing an episode of the YouTube program Yargısız ("Without Judgment"), hosted by Emel Özgür. The show features candid conversations with well-known public figures about their personal lives and views.

Podcast Appearance Leads to Criminal Investigation

During the interview, the 54-year-old actress displayed a pendant that she described as a portable intimate device and commented that she preferred to keep it close at hand.

Authorities later detained Gerede and brought her before a court. Prosecutors are investigating the case under Article 226 of Turkey's Criminal Code, which covers offenses related to obscenity. Officials have not specified which subsection of the law applies, although certain violations involving online or media distribution can carry prison sentences ranging from six months to three years.

Prosecutors Seek to Restrict Access to the Video

The court later released Gerede under judicial supervision, imposing a travel ban while the investigation continues.

The Bakırköy Prosecutor's Office has also asked YouTube to block access to the podcast episode within Turkey.

Gerede was born in Istanbul but spent much of her childhood in the United States. Although she has appeared in several films, she is primarily known for her work as a photographer. In 2013, she also competed in the Turkish edition of the reality television series Survivor.