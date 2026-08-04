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Wanted for Child Support Debt, Man Mistakes Bailiff for a Date and Gets Arrested

Society

A Russian man with nearly 900,000 rubles in unpaid child support accidentally helped enforcement officers locate him after mistaking a phone call from a court bailiff for the start of a new romance.

Bailiff service vehicle
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Georg Pik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Bailiff service vehicle

The unusual incident was reported by the Sverdlovsk Region office of Russia's Federal Bailiff Service (FSSP).

According to the agency, the man believed the caller was a woman named Marina rather than a court enforcement officer. Delighted by what he assumed was an unexpected opportunity to meet someone new, he enthusiastically continued the conversation.

He invited "Marina" to visit, carefully explained where he lived, provided detailed directions to his home, and even asked her not to wear makeup, saying he preferred natural beauty.

Invitation Leads Officers Straight to His Door

Instead of a social visit, bailiffs arrived at the address the man had willingly provided. Officers drew up an administrative report over his child support debt, which totaled nearly 900,000 rubles (about $11,100).

A court later sentenced the debtor to 10 days of administrative detention.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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