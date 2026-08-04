Men's Skinny Jeans Are Back: Russians Are Embracing Fitted Fashion Again

Oversized fashion is beginning to share the spotlight with slimmer, more tailored styles in Russia. New figures from online retailer Ozon show growing demand for fitted clothing, with consumers increasingly choosing structured silhouettes and body-hugging designs for both men's and women's wardrobes.

Photo: unsplash.com by Фаррел Нобель, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ A man wearing jeans

The retailer's analysts say the trend reflects a broader return to classic tailoring and slim-fitting apparel across multiple fashion categories.

Skinny Jeans and Tailored Styles Gain Momentum

According to Ozon, purchases of skinny jeans by men increased 2.5-fold during the first half of the year compared with the same period last year. Sales of men's vests also climbed by nearly 50 percent as shoppers embraced more expressive and fashion-forward looks.

One of the most unexpected trends was the growing popularity of men's athletic bodysuits, with sales rising 2.5 times year over year.

Women's fashion followed a similar pattern. Sales of leggings doubled, while purchases of skinny flared jeans increased by 50 percent.

Demand Grows for Body-Hugging Wardrobe Staples

Consumers also showed greater interest in other fitted garments. Sales of tailored shirts and vests rose 1.8 times, while blazers and jackets recorded growth of nearly 50 percent. Crop tops became 1.6 times more popular, and pencil skirt sales increased by 40 percent.

Even everyday basics moved toward slimmer cuts. Fitted T-shirts sold 1.8 times more frequently than a year earlier, long-sleeve tops more than doubled in sales, and turtlenecks posted an increase of around one-third.

The trend also extended to accessories. According to Ozon, purchases of narrow belts increased 1.6 times, highlighting consumers' renewed preference for more defined and structured silhouettes.