Egg Prices Surge 334% to Become World's Fastest-Rising Food Commodity

Chicken eggs recorded the world's largest price increase among food commodities in July, soaring on the U.S. market as bird flu outbreaks severely disrupted supplies. At the same time, Russia experienced the opposite trend, with egg prices falling because of excess domestic production.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/53255320@N07/6790188871/ by 16:9clue, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Eggs

Bird Flu Drives Record Egg Price Surge in the United States

According to data from the COMEX exchange cited by RIA Novosti, egg prices jumped an extraordinary 334% during July, making them the fastest-rising food commodity worldwide.

Other agricultural commodities posted far smaller gains. Oat prices increased by 15.5%, while wheat rose 10.4% over the same period.

The dramatic increase in U.S. egg prices followed widespread outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza. The virus forced producers to cull tens of millions of laying hens, sharply reducing supplies and triggering strong demand in the market.

Russia Faces Falling Prices After Production Surplus

Russia's egg market moved in the opposite direction. Domestic egg prices fell 9.6% month over month in June, making eggs the biggest price decliner in the country's food sector.

After the 2023-2024 egg supply crisis, which reduced poultry stocks and pushed prices sharply higher, Russian producers significantly increased output. By the end of 2025, however, the domestic market had developed a substantial oversupply, driving prices lower and squeezing profit margins for poultry farms.

Industry experts say producers could ease the pressure by expanding exports or increasing egg processing capacity. However, many companies currently lack the financial resources needed to invest in those solutions.