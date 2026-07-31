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Russian Tourist Found Dead in Suitcase Near Belgrade

Society

A Russian woman who disappeared shortly after arriving in Serbia has been found dead near Belgrade. Investigators discovered the body of 27-year-old Lyudmila Turkova, a resident of St. Petersburg, inside a suitcase dumped in a canal on the outskirts of the Serbian capital.

Belgrade, Serbia, Parliament of Serbia
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Belgrade, Serbia, Parliament of Serbia

Young Tourist Vanished Days After Arriving in Serbia

Turkova flew to Belgrade on July 23 and rented an apartment in the Belgrade Waterfront district. She last spoke with family and friends during the night of July 25. After that, she stopped answering calls and messages, prompting relatives and friends to report her missing.

According to preliminary information, she planned to spend the evening at a nightclub. Investigators have not confirmed whether she ever reached the venue.

Police found Turkova's body on the evening of July 30 inside a suitcase submerged in a canal near the settlement of Padinska Skela, a sparsely populated area across the Danube from central Belgrade.

Forensic specialists examined the scene before transferring the body to Serbia's Institute of Forensic Medicine, where experts will determine the exact cause of death.

Serbian media identified the victim as Lyudmila Turkova and reported that police detained several people in connection with the killing. Among them is a Turkish citizen whom investigators suspect of carrying out the murder. Officers arrested him at Belgrade's airport as he allegedly attempted to leave the country.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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