Thailand Murder Suspects Confess to Killing Russian Brother and Sister

Two men arrested in Thailand have confessed to killing a Russian brother and sister who disappeared earlier this week after reportedly suspecting someone was tracking them through a mobile device. The case has drawn widespread attention following the discovery of the victims' alleged burial site.

Photo: Wikipedia by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ A view of Pattaya

Suspects Admit to Killing Russian Siblings

According to Thairath, police arrested 43-year-old Thana Khetthong and 39-year-old Thongchai Sinin, also known as Pong and Thong. Investigators say the two men admitted killing 22-year-old Diana and her 17-year-old brother Roman, both originally from Tyumen, Russia.

Police said Pong confessed to shooting Roman and beating Diana to death. The suspects claimed they attacked the siblings after accusing them of stealing a motorcycle. During questioning, Pong denied sexually assaulting the victims.

The two suspects also led investigators to the location where they said they buried the bodies. Forensic specialists and detectives have since traveled to the site to examine the evidence.

Victims Reportedly Feared They Were Being Tracked

Before their disappearance, the Russian siblings reportedly believed someone was monitoring their movements through a mobile device.

According to Shot, Diana and Roman had moved from Russia to Thailand about five years ago and lived in Pattaya. Surveillance cameras captured them leaving their home on a motorbike.

Just 26 minutes later, Diana's phone sent a single message reading, "Urgent!" At roughly the same time, her smartphone transmitted its last known location about 200 meters from their home. After that, both siblings stopped responding to calls and messages.

Shortly before she disappeared, Diana reportedly told her mother that her iPhone had detected an unknown Bluetooth device that she believed could have been used to track her location. Her mother later reported the disappearance to Pattaya police, launching the investigation that led to the arrests.