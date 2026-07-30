Free IVF With Pavel Durov’s Donor Sperm Continues Despite Terrorism List Designation

A Moscow fertility clinic AltraVita continues to offer free IVF (in vitro fertilization) procedures using donor sperm from billionaire and Telegram founder Pavel Durov, according to Fontanka.

Photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/102642344@N02/10184003036 by Zappys Technology Solutions, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Sperm

After Russian authorities added Durov to the country's register of terrorists and extremists, journalists asked the clinic whether it planned to suspend the program.

"At the moment, nothing has changed," a clinic representative said. "Given the recent developments, we cannot comment on whether the program will change. If we decide to make any adjustments, we will announce them separately."

The clinic confirmed that the program continues to operate under the same conditions and remains available to eligible patients.

Lawmakers Explain the Legal Consequences

State Duma Budget and Taxes Committee member Yevgeny Fyodorov outlined the legal implications of Pavel Durov's inclusion in the register maintained by Russia's Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring).

According to Fyodorov, paying for a Telegram Premium subscription or purchasing gifts within the messaging platform does not constitute financing terrorism.

"Only direct money transfers to Pavel Durov would qualify as financing terrorism. As far as I know, the authorities have made no decisions regarding social media platforms themselves. These are completely different legal issues," Fyodorov said in comments published by Govorit Moskva.

Earlier, attorney Dmitry Roshchin warned that anyone transferring money directly to Durov after his inclusion in the register could face liability for financing terrorism. He also said Russian authorities would freeze Durov's bank accounts in Russia.

Durov Added to Russia's Register

On July 30, Rosfinmonitoring added Telegram founder Pavel Durov to its register of terrorists and extremists.

Russian investigators have charged the entrepreneur with facilitating terrorist activities. According to the investigation, Telegram failed to remove numerous channels, chats, and bots that Ukrainian intelligence services allegedly used to coordinate criminal activities, resulting in casualties and causing billions of rubles in damage.