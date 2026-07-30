Extreme Heat Wave Kills Almost 10,000 People in Germany

Extreme heat has claimed nearly 10,000 lives in Germany in 2026, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), which operates under the country's Federal Ministry of Health.

Photo: flickr.com by Хельги Халльдорссон, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Summer heat

As of July 19, the number of deaths linked to heat-related causes had reached approximately 9,800. Most of the fatalities occurred in late June, when Germany was hit by an intense heat wave that pushed temperatures to nearly 40°C (104°F).

Elderly People Most at Risk

The institute concluded that the majority of deaths resulted from the combined effects of extreme heat and pre-existing chronic medical conditions. Most victims were women aged 85 and older.

Researchers noted that women accounted for the largest share of fatalities because they make up a greater proportion of Germany's oldest population.

Record Temperatures Across Europe

During one of the hottest days of the late-June heat wave, Europe recorded approximately 60 all-time temperature records. Historic highs were registered in the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Montenegro, Serbia, Romania, Albania, Poland, Croatia, Hungary, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Sweden, Denmark, France, Germany, Austria, and Italy.

As of July 13, the total number of deaths attributed to extreme heat across Europe had reached at least 10,000.