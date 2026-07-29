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Kavinsky, Creator of Drive Hit 'Nightcall,' Found Dead in Paris Home

Society

French electronic music producer and DJ Vincent Pierre Claude Belorgey, better known as Kavinsky, has died at the age of 50 after being found dead at his home in Paris. French authorities have launched an investigation into his death, although officials said they found no suspicious evidence at the scene.

Paris, France
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Paris, France

French Authorities Launch Investigation

According to French media reports, Belorgey was found dead at his Paris residence. Prosecutors have not disclosed the cause of death but confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his passing. Investigators stated that they found no suspicious objects or signs of foul play during their initial examination.

Kavinsky was 50 years old and would have celebrated his 51st birthday on July 31.

The Creator of the Iconic 'Nightcall'

Kavinsky achieved worldwide fame with his synthwave masterpiece Nightcall, which became the signature song of the acclaimed 2011 film Drive, starring Ryan Gosling. The haunting track introduced millions of listeners to his retro-inspired electronic sound and remains one of the defining songs of the synthwave genre.

The song enjoyed a major revival during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. At the closing ceremony held at Stade de France, Kavinsky performed Nightcall alongside Belgian singer Angèle and French pop-rock band Phoenix, delivering one of the event's most memorable musical performances.

A Pioneer of French Electronic Music

Born in France's Seine-Saint-Denis department, Vincent Belorgey taught himself to play the piano before launching his music career in the early 2000s. He quickly became one of the leading figures of the French Touch movement alongside legendary acts such as Daft Punk, Justice, Cassius, and DJ Mehdi.

Early in his career, Kavinsky opened shows for Daft Punk and performed with emerging electronic artists, including SebastiAn. His signature blend of cinematic synthesizers, dark atmospheres, and 1980s-inspired aesthetics helped shape modern synthwave and earned him a devoted international following.

Kavinsky's Lasting Legacy

His debut album OutRun, released in 2013, established him as one of the most influential electronic producers of his generation. His distinctive sound has inspired countless artists and remains a cornerstone of modern electronic music.

Following news of his death, fans and fellow musicians around the world paid tribute to the French artist whose music continues to resonate with audiences more than a decade after Nightcall first became a global phenomenon.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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