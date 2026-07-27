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Irina Shayk Sparks Dating Rumors With NBA Star Eleven Years Younger Than Her

Society

Russian supermodel Irina Shayk has become the subject of fresh romance rumors after multiple reports claimed she was seen with NBA player Devin Booker in the Hamptons. Neither Shayk nor Booker has publicly commented on the speculation.

Irina Shayk
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Enric Fraider, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Irina Shayk

According to the entertainment news account DeuxMoi, several insiders reported seeing the 40-year-old model spending time with the 29-year-old Phoenix Suns guard in the Hamptons.

A photo shared by the outlet showed Booker leaving a restaurant alone, dressed in a light blue shirt, beige trousers, and a baseball cap worn backward. While no photographs of the pair together have been released, the reported sightings have fueled speculation that the two may be dating.

Booker previously dated American model Kendall Jenner, the sister of television personality Kim Kardashian.

Shayk was in a long-term relationship with actor Bradley Cooper from 2015 to 2019. The former couple share a daughter, Lea, whom they continue to co-parent.

At this stage, the reports remain unconfirmed, and neither Shayk nor Booker has addressed the dating rumors publicly.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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