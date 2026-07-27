Teen Dies After Electric Shock While Charging Smartphone With Cheap Charger

A 15-year-old boy reportedly died after suffering an electric shock while charging his smartphone with a low-cost charger in Russia's Sakha (Yakutia) Republic. The incident has renewed concerns about the safety of counterfeit and low-quality charging accessories.

Photo: Openverse by Rawpixel Ltd, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Charging smartphone

According to Mash, the tragedy took place in the Verkhnevilyuysky District. The ninth-grade student, who was traveling through Yakutia, was waiting for an intercity taxi while charging his phone and watching online videos.

Reports say the teenager rested his feet on a radiator as he used the device. The smartphone reportedly became extremely hot before he suffered a fatal electric shock. Emergency responders later found the boy with a burn on his chest, consistent with an electrical injury.

The incident comes after Russia's quality watchdog, Roskachestvo, advised consumers not to buy phone chargers priced below 900-1,000 rubles unless they come from a trusted manufacturer. Experts recommend purchasing chargers only from major retail chains or official marketplace stores to reduce the risk of buying counterfeit products that may not meet electrical safety standards.

The tragedy follows another fatal electrical accident reported earlier in Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory. A 10-year-old boy died after receiving an electric shock while washing an ATV during rainfall. According to reports, he used equipment connected to the power supply through a homemade extension cord.