Russian Serial Poisoner Sentenced to Life for Murders and Attempted Killings

The Moscow Regional Court has sentenced Artem Missyura to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murdering his grandmother and childhood friend, attempting to kill seven other people – including members of his own family – and committing fraud.

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Court Delivers Life Sentence

The prosecution had requested a life sentence, which the court ultimately imposed.

During the trial, Missyura admitted guilt in several of the charges, including the murder of his closest friend. He expressed remorse, apologized to all the victims, and said he hoped to apologize to them personally in the future.

Investigation Uncovered a Series of Poisonings

The investigation began after Missyura was arrested in July 2024 for allegedly attempting to poison his parents. Detectives later concluded that several other people had also fallen victim to his attacks.

According to investigators, Missyura poisoned relatives in an effort to gain control of their property, while targeting friends to avoid repaying debts.

Prosecutors linked him to the deaths of his grandmother and childhood friend, as well as the attempted murders of seven additional victims.

In January 2024, prosecutors said he poisoned his former girlfriend by preparing a sports drink containing toxic substances. She fell into a coma for a week, during which investigators say Missyura fraudulently took out loans worth 500,000 rubles in her name.

Disturbing Evidence Presented in Court

Missyura's stepfather described a series of unusual incidents that preceded the arrests, including wine that smelled of acetone, bitter-tasting dumplings, water that damaged a stone countertop, and a coffee machine destroyed by a corrosive substance.

He later claimed he personally witnessed Missyura adding an unidentified powder to pots, frying pans, and a salt shaker.

Investigators also said Missyura admitted that he had spent months preparing to poison his parents by gradually mixing hazardous chemicals into their food. Doctors were able to save both victims.

Authorities determined that Missyura poisoned a total of nine people, including his grandmother and his best friend. Two victims died, while the others survived after lengthy medical treatment.