David Beckham Makes $25 Million in Advertising During 2026 FIFA World Cup

Former England captain David Beckham reportedly earned around $25 million from advertising campaigns during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The figures were reported by Marca, as cited by Championat.

Photo: wikipedia is licensed under Public Domain David Beckham

Beckham took part in promotional campaigns for at least 11 different brands, endorsing products ranging from potato chips and beer to banking services.

His endorsement income exceeded the fees earned by entertainers who performed during the tournament.

Singer Shakira reportedly received $20 million for her appearances at the opening and closing ceremonies, while Justin Bieber earned $16 million for performing during the halftime show of the World Cup final.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup was held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, featuring 48 national teams.

Spain won the tournament, defeating Argentina 1-0 after extra time in the final.