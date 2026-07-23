Russian Tourist Faces Smuggling Charges After Bringing $76,000 in Luxury Jewelry From Dubai

Russian customs authorities have opened a criminal smuggling case after a traveler arriving from the United Arab Emirates allegedly attempted to bring undeclared luxury jewelry and a watch worth approximately 6 million rubles (about $76,000) into Russia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Kiwi05, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Dubai airport, Terminal 3

Luxury Jewelry Found During Customs Inspection

According to Russia's Federal Customs Service (FCS), customs officers stopped a 38-year-old passenger who arrived at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport on a flight from Dubai. The traveler entered through the green corridor, which is reserved for passengers with nothing to declare.

During a selective inspection, officers discovered an undeclared Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet, a pair of matching earrings, a Bulgari ring and, after requesting a personal X-ray screening, a Bulgari wristwatch that the passenger voluntarily removed from his clothing.

An expert examination determined that the jewelry was crafted from 18-karat (750) gold alloy, while the ring and watch were set with diamonds.

The passenger told investigators that he had agreed to transport the valuables on behalf of other individuals.

Authorities have opened a criminal case on charges of smuggling strategically important goods. If convicted, the suspect could face up to five years in prison or a substantial financial penalty under Russian law.

Passenger Stopped With 28 Kilograms of Perfume

In a separate case, the Federal Customs Service reported that officers detained a 30-year-old Russian citizen who arrived at Tolmachevo Airport in Novosibirsk on a flight from Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

During an inspection in the green corridor, customs officials discovered 79 bottles of Turkish perfume weighing a combined 28.3 kilograms inside his luggage.

The traveler said he had agreed to transport the perfumes for an acquaintance and claimed he did not know the shipment required customs declaration.

Customs officials concluded that the quantity indicated a commercial purpose rather than personal use. Administrative proceedings have been launched, and the passenger could face a significant fine along with confiscation of the imported goods.