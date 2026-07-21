Russian Bodybuilding Pioneer Dies After Struggle With Heart Disease

Russian bodybuilder, entrepreneur and fitness blogger Vadim Ivanov, the founder of Bona Fide sportswear brand and Do4a sports nutrition company, died at the age of 37 after a prolonged battle with severe heart disease.

Photo: 500px.com by the Archive Team, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Dumbells

His wife, Anna Ivanova, announced his passing in a heartfelt statement.

"Vadim had serious heart problems. The past year became a real ordeal for our family. His condition began to deteriorate rapidly in June 2025, and the last six months were especially difficult. We fought until the very end, but sadly, Vadim's body could no longer endure," she said.

A Life Devoted to Bodybuilding

Ivanov was widely regarded as one of the pioneers who helped popularize bodybuilding in Russia. He openly discussed his use of anabolic steroids and never concealed the health consequences. According to Ivanov, he survived three heart attacks and faced numerous other serious medical complications.

Born in Berdsk, Ivanov moved to St. Petersburg in 2014. Over the following years, he inspired thousands of fitness enthusiasts across Russia through his blog, where he shared training advice and spoke candidly about performance-enhancing drugs. At the same time, he built successful businesses in sports nutrition and athletic apparel.

Ivanov made fitness his life's work. A Master of Sport in the bench press and a Candidate Master of Sport in powerlifting, he was among the first in Russia to transform a bodybuilding blog into a large-scale commercial enterprise.

Friends and colleagues described him as a charismatic leader with boundless energy and a generous heart. They said he inspired people to believe in themselves, supported others both personally and professionally, and built a loyal community around the businesses he created from the ground up.

Years of Serious Health Problems

For many years, Ivanov documented his fitness journey, but after suffering his first heart attack at the age of 28, he reassessed his attitude toward the steroids he had used for years.

"After my heart attack, one of my arteries wasn't properly examined. There was an occlusion, meaning the artery was partially blocked. I was initially told it was blocked by 50 percent, but it later turned out to be 90 to 95 percent. Two months later it became completely blocked. When you eat properly and have healthy cholesterol levels, an artery doesn't close that quickly. In fact, it can begin to clear itself. Mine closed completely, and my heart function deteriorated. I consider that my second heart attack," he said in an earlier interview.

Ivanov believed genetics played a major role in his illness, while external factors only accelerated the progression of his cardiovascular disease.

"I used to take everything. But compared to the average bodybuilder, it wasn't excessive. I'd complete a cycle and then take six months off. The thing that really destroys a bodybuilder's health is cutting. That's what accelerated the formation of plaque," he said.

During the final months of his life, Ivanov suffered from severe back pain. An erosion of his stomach developed into an ulcer, while he was preparing his body for a heart transplant.

In June, he decided to undergo the operation. With blood pressure consistently hovering around 80-90 over 50-55, his brain and vital organs were no longer receiving adequate blood flow. Ivanov understood the risks associated with transplantation, including cancer, diabetes, tachycardia, organ rejection and a weakened immune system. Nevertheless, he hoped that if the transplant gave him another 10 to 20 years of life, medical science would continue to advance.

Farewell Ceremony

A public farewell ceremony for Vadim Ivanov will take place in St. Petersburg on Wednesday, July 22. News of his death has shocked Russia's fitness community and many of those who followed his career over the years.