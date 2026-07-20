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Non-Alcoholic Beer Sales Rise in Russia as Consumer Habits Change

Society

Sales of non-alcoholic beer continue to gain momentum in Russia as consumers increasingly choose alcohol-free alternatives. Industry representatives attribute the trend to healthier lifestyles, advances in brewing technology and higher taxes on alcoholic beverages.

Drinking beer at sunset
Photo: unsplash.com by Уил Стюарт, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Drinking beer at sunset

Improved Taste Drives Consumer Demand

Daniil Briman, Chairman of the Council of the Union of Russian Brewers, said modern production methods now allow manufacturers to create non-alcoholic beer that closely matches the taste of traditional beer. As a result, consumers can enjoy the familiar flavor without consuming alcohol.

Briman also noted that growing public interest in healthy living has encouraged many people to reduce their alcohol consumption. According to him, these changing habits have fueled demand for beverages that replicate the taste of alcoholic drinks, including alcohol-free wine, beer and even whisky.

Market Expected to Continue Expanding

Despite the rapid growth of alcohol-free products, Briman believes traditional alcoholic beverages will remain dominant. He explained that the strong growth rates seen in the alcohol-free segment partly reflect its relatively small starting point.

Non-alcoholic beer entered the Russian market around two decades ago and now accounts for approximately 2.5% of total beer sales. Briman said the category could expand to around 5% of the market within the next five years, provided the government does not introduce major new restrictions on alcohol sales.

The broader alcohol-free beverage market has also continued to expand. In 2025, demand for non-alcoholic wine in Russia increased by 53.5%, while purchases of alcohol-free beer between January and October rose by 21.1% compared with the same period a year earlier.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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