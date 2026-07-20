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Vodka Sales in Russia Decline as Demand for Strong Alcohol Weakens

Society

Retail sales of vodka and several other categories of strong alcoholic beverages declined in Russia during June, according to market data cited by RIA Novosti. Industry representatives say the figures may reflect changing consumer drinking habits and a broader shift toward lower-alcohol beverages.

Vodka shot
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mbdortmund is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License
Vodka shot

Strong Spirits Record Broad Sales Decline

Vodka sales dropped 5.8% year-on-year to 5.9 million decaliters in June. Other spirits posted even steeper declines. Brandy recorded the largest fall, with sales decreasing 8.9% to 1.05 million decaliters, while bitters and herbal liqueurs declined 7.1% to 559,300 decaliters.

Whisky proved more resilient than other categories, with sales slipping only 1.8% to 829,300 decaliters.

Veniamin Grabar, president of alcoholic beverage producer and distributor Ladoga, suggested that consumers may be gradually shifting toward drinks with lower alcohol content, contributing to weaker demand for stronger spirits.

Market Trends Continue to Evolve

The June figures contrast with earlier retail data released by Russia's Federal Service for Alcohol and Tobacco Market Regulation, which showed vodka sales increasing 2.3% during the first four months of the year to 23.37 million decaliters.

At the time, Andrey Moskovsky, president of the Alcopro Guild, suggested that consumers were switching from lower-alcohol beverages to vodka because its prices had risen more slowly than those of competing products.

Some industry analysts have also suggested that repeated price increases for alcoholic beverages may have encouraged more consumers to produce homemade spirits. If that trend continues, it could reduce legal alcohol sales and make official consumption statistics based on retail purchases less representative of overall drinking patterns.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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