Man Assaults Russian-Speaking Woman at Georgian Hotel, Punches Her in the Face

Authorities in Georgia (a former Soviet state) have launched an investigation after a female tourist was assaulted at the Agarani Estate hotel in the Kakheti region. The incident reportedly occurred during a birthday trip and resulted in the woman being taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Conflicting Accounts Emerge Over the Incident

The victim's friend, Polina Kurta, shared several posts on Instagram, including a video that appears to show the moment of the assault. She alleged that the attacker became aggressive after hearing members of the group speaking Russian on their hotel balcony. Kurta also claimed that hotel staff disclosed the group's room number to the man involved.

According to her posts, the injured woman, identified as Yulia, was taken to hospital following the attack. Kurta also said she gave a statement to police and alleged that officers asked her either to surrender her phone or delete the video recording. Authorities have not publicly commented on that claim.

Kurta explained that although she was born in Ukraine and now lives in Russia, she and several friends from Ukraine primarily speak Russian. She said the group had traveled to Georgia to celebrate a birthday.

Hotel Says Investigation Is Ongoing

Alternative accounts circulating on social media claim the dispute began after members of the tourist group allegedly disrupted a wedding taking place below their balcony. According to those claims, champagne or wine was spilled onto the DJ's sound equipment and one of the musicians was spat on. Those allegations have not been independently verified.

Another member of the group, Vladislava, confirmed to the media outlet Baza that their balcony overlooked the wedding venue. She said the group opened a bottle of sparkling wine on the balcony, after which people below accused them of damaging audio equipment.

According to Vladislava, security personnel initially visited the room, spoke with the guests and left. About ten minutes later, a man reportedly entered the room and struck Yulia. Preliminary reports suggest the suspect may be the groom's brother.

In a statement, Agarani Estate said an official investigation remains underway and described the incident as the result of the actions of individual guests. The hotel added that violence has no place at the property and said it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.