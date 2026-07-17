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Russian Model Elena Perminova Says She Is Happy Without Breast Surgery

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Russian model Elena Perminova has shared why she decided against breast augmentation, saying she feels comfortable with her natural appearance and no longer allows outside opinions to influence her decisions about beauty.

Elena Perminova, model
Photo: Photo from Elena Perminova's personal Instagram account by Elena Perminova's personal Instagram account
Elena Perminova, model

Model Says Confidence Matters More Than Beauty Trends

In a post on Instagram, Perminova, 39, said she takes pride in never undergoing breast enhancement surgery, despite occasionally questioning her decision after reading comments on social media.

She explained that she had consulted plastic surgeons on more than one occasion but ultimately realized that the desire for surgery came from external expectations rather than her own wishes.

Perminova said she enjoys having a smaller bust because it allows her to wear fitted tops and lightweight clothing comfortably while helping her feel younger and more confident. She added that her perspective comes from personal experience, recalling that her breast size increased significantly after childbirth.

According to the model, learning to distinguish between social beauty standards and genuine personal preferences helped her become more comfortable with her appearance.

Perminova Also Speaks About Hormone Treatment

Earlier this summer, Perminova revealed that she experienced an unexpected surge in testosterone levels after receiving treatment from a well-known endocrinologist in Moscow.

She said she paid 50,000 rubles (approximately $640) for the initial consultation before undergoing medical tests and beginning therapy.

According to Perminova, the treatment caused her testosterone levels to rise dramatically within a month, reaching values that she claimed exceeded those typically seen in young men.

She later said the therapy failed to improve her health and instead created additional medical problems. The model added that she spent about six weeks working with another physician to restore her hormone levels to normal.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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