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After Losing Millions, Russian Blogger Opens Up About 'Naked Party' Fallout

Society

Russian blogger and television personality Anastasia Ivleeva has admitted that she does not believe there is any clear conclusion to draw from the scandal surrounding her infamous "naked party," which took place in Moscow at the end of 2023 and sparked widespread public backlash.

Nastya Ivleeva
Photo: instagram by личный аккаунт Насти Ивлеевой в Инстаграм* (запрещён в РФ), https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nastya Ivleeva

In a post on her Telegram channel, Ivleeva reflected on the controversy, saying that life does not always provide neat lessons or definitive answers.

"The conclusion is that life is simply life. There is no conclusion, and there is no advice, because something like this may happen to one person, while another may never experience it," Ivleeva said.

Her comments come months after reports estimated the financial impact of the controversy. According to earlier calculations, the blogger lost approximately 400 million rubles in annual income following the event as advertising partnerships and television contracts disappeared.

Career Losses and Personal Changes After the 'Naked Party'

Ivleeva previously revealed that the scandal also cost her many friendships in Moscow, though she made it clear that she does not regret how events unfolded.

The "naked party" took place at a Moscow nightclub in December 2023 and attracted some of Russia's biggest entertainment stars, including Philipp Kirkorov, Dima Bilan, Lolita Milyavskaya, Glukoza and Anna Asti. Images of guests wearing revealing outfits quickly spread online, triggering a wave of public criticism.

In the aftermath, Ivleeva and several attendees lost lucrative advertising and television contracts. Authorities also fined Ivleeva 100,000 rubles, and she largely disappeared from public life for an extended period following the controversy.

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