How to Charge Your iPhone Safely: Four Mistakes to Avoid

Using the correct charging habits can significantly improve your iPhone's performance and longevity. Experts recommend avoiding excessive heat, low-quality charging accessories, and heavy workloads while the device is plugged in to reduce the risk of overheating and premature battery wear.

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Avoid Heat and Use Certified Charging Accessories

According to BGR, one of the most common mistakes iPhone users make is charging their devices in hot environments. Elevated temperatures can increase thermal stress on the battery and other internal components, potentially affecting long-term performance.

The publication also advises against using low-quality or uncertified charging accessories. Chargers and cables carrying Apple's MFi (Made for iPhone) certification-or products manufactured by reputable brands-are recommended to ensure safe and reliable charging. Poor-quality accessories may increase the risk of charging issues or hardware damage.

Reduce Workload While Charging and Enable Optimized Charging

Experts also recommend avoiding resource-intensive activities while the iPhone is charging. Playing demanding games or running other processor-heavy applications generates additional heat at the same time the battery is already warming during charging, increasing the overall operating temperature of the device.

Another recommendation is to enable Optimized Battery Charging, a feature built into iOS. The function learns a user's daily charging routine and delays charging beyond 80 percent until it predicts the device will be needed. This helps reduce battery aging while ensuring the iPhone reaches a full charge when it is most likely to be used.