World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How to Charge Your iPhone Safely: Four Mistakes to Avoid

Society

Using the correct charging habits can significantly improve your iPhone's performance and longevity. Experts recommend avoiding excessive heat, low-quality charging accessories, and heavy workloads while the device is plugged in to reduce the risk of overheating and premature battery wear.

Charging a phone
Photo: flickr.com by www.Pixel.la Free Stock Photos, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Charging a phone

Avoid Heat and Use Certified Charging Accessories

According to BGR, one of the most common mistakes iPhone users make is charging their devices in hot environments. Elevated temperatures can increase thermal stress on the battery and other internal components, potentially affecting long-term performance.

The publication also advises against using low-quality or uncertified charging accessories. Chargers and cables carrying Apple's MFi (Made for iPhone) certification-or products manufactured by reputable brands-are recommended to ensure safe and reliable charging. Poor-quality accessories may increase the risk of charging issues or hardware damage.

Reduce Workload While Charging and Enable Optimized Charging

Experts also recommend avoiding resource-intensive activities while the iPhone is charging. Playing demanding games or running other processor-heavy applications generates additional heat at the same time the battery is already warming during charging, increasing the overall operating temperature of the device.

Another recommendation is to enable Optimized Battery Charging, a feature built into iOS. The function learns a user's daily charging routine and delays charging beyond 80 percent until it predicts the device will be needed. This helps reduce battery aging while ensuring the iPhone reaches a full charge when it is most likely to be used.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down
Society
Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down
Russian Tourists Detained in Istanbul After Reading the Bible Inside Hagia Sophia
Society
Russian Tourists Detained in Istanbul After Reading the Bible Inside Hagia Sophia
Global Wheat Prices Surge After Black Sea Port Disruptions Shake Food Markets
World
Global Wheat Prices Surge After Black Sea Port Disruptions Shake Food Markets
Popular
Europe's 'Coalition of the Willing' Falling Apart: Bulgaria Becomes First Nation to Leave

Bulgaria has become the first country to leave the "Coalition of the Willing" supporting Ukraine, while Italy has declined to participate in the alliance's planned military exercises, exposing growing divisions within the group.

Europe's 'Coalition of the Willing' Falling Apart: Bulgaria Becomes First Nation to Leave
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures
Zelensky Praises Russia's Ballistic Missile Development
Russia Could Target Ukraine's Rail Network After SCALP Missile Deal
Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine Lyuba Lulko Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly Alexander Shtorm After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy Petr Ermilin
Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down
Pickaxe Mountain: Secret Iranian Site at the Center of Trump's Warning
Love Spicy Food? Here's What It Really Does to Your Body
Love Spicy Food? Here's What It Really Does to Your Body
Last materials
Starlink Becomes Strategic Target in Russia-Iran Security Doctrine
Serbian President Stands Apart at Kyiv Summit as Only Leader to Reject Joint Declaration
Moscow Model Goes Viral Worldwide for Her Uncanny Resemblance to Erling Haaland
Lenny Kravitz's Trainer Reveals the Secret Behind His Remarkable Abs at 62
Ka-52 vs Drone: How Attack Helicopters Change Air Warfare
How to Grow Stunning Alocasia From Corm: Complete Beginner's Guide
Custom iPhone Featuring Adam Kadyrov Goes on Sale in Chechnya for Up to $5,000
Serbian President Vucic Travels Through Moldova and Central Ukraine to Meet Zelensky
67-Million-Year-Old T. Rex Skeleton Sells for Record $50.1 Million at Sotheby's
Proposed US Sanctions on Russia May Hit China, India and Uranium Trade
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.