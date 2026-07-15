Moscow Model Goes Viral Worldwide for Her Uncanny Resemblance to Erling Haaland

Anastasia Kostromitina, a model from Moscow, has found herself in the global spotlight after a viral social media video showcased her striking resemblance to Norwegian football superstar Erling Haaland.

The clip, filmed together with her mother, quickly attracted millions of viewers. It opens with the caption, "Does my daughter look like a star, or is it just me?" before comparing the model's appearance with photos of the Manchester City striker.

Viral Video Draws Millions of Views

Throughout the video, Anastasia Kostromitina recreates Haaland's distinctive facial expressions, poses, gestures, and trademark stare. The comparison surprised viewers, many of whom admitted they initially thought they were looking at a relative of the footballer.

The video rapidly spread across social media platforms and was widely shared by international accounts. It has already collected more than four million likes and tens of thousands of comments from users around the world.

From Surprise to Embracing the Comparison

Anastasia said people first pointed out the resemblance around four years ago. At first, she struggled to accept the comparison, but over time she began to see it differently.

"To be honest, I went through every stage of denial. At first, I couldn't understand why people thought I looked like him. Then I felt a little offended. But now I realize that resembling such an outstanding athlete – even if it's only physically – isn't a bad thing at all. So I decided to have some fun with it," she said.

Although she has never considered herself a devoted football fan, Anastasia occasionally watches matches with her boyfriend and jokes that she now has every reason to support Norway's national team. If she ever meets Haaland in person, she says she would simply love the chance to take a selfie with him.