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Lenny Kravitz's Trainer Reveals the Secret Behind His Remarkable Abs at 62

Society

Fitness trainer Dodd Romero has shared the training routine that helps musician Lenny Kravitz maintain his impressively defined abdominal muscles at the age of 62. Speaking to Men's Health, Romero explained that Kravitz incorporates intensive core work throughout nearly every workout.

Untold 2024 - Lenny Kravitz 7
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nuță Lucian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Untold 2024 - Lenny Kravitz 7

Hundreds of Core Repetitions in Every Session

According to Romero, Kravitz rarely rests between sets of his main exercises. Instead, he uses those intervals to perform abdominal exercises, including various crunches, planks, and hanging leg raises.

The trainer said the singer typically completes two to three sets of 21 repetitions for each core exercise. Over the course of a single workout, that adds up to roughly 336 abdominal repetitions-or even more-helping him maintain the defined physique for which he is well known.

"Lenny wears his shirts and jackets open, so all those necklaces are visible. It's an important part of his body," Romero said, explaining why core training remains a major focus of the artist's fitness routine.

Kravitz Prefers an Athletic, Lean Physique

Kravitz emphasized that he has no desire to build excessive muscle mass. Instead, he aims for a lean, functional physique inspired by athleticism rather than size.

"I want a very narrow silhouette-something like Spider-Man combined with Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee looked incredible in clothes. He was cool: lean, athletic, clearly muscular, and he moved with incredible grace," the musician said.

Kravitz has long been recognized for maintaining his fitness through a disciplined lifestyle that combines strength training, cardiovascular exercise, and a consistent focus on functional movement rather than bodybuilding.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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