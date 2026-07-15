Chechen leader iPhone Dustum

Custom iPhone Featuring Adam Kadyrov Goes on Sale in Chechnya for Up to $5,000

A consumer electronics retailer in Chechnya has begun advertising a limited-edition custom iPhone 17 Pro DUSTUM featuring artwork depicting Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and his son, Adam Kadyrov. The luxury smartphone is being marketed as an exclusive collector's item with premium finishes and a limited production run.

According to the product description, the device features platinum plating, carbon-fibre detailing, and other high-end materials. The retailer initially listed the smartphone for 400,000 rubles (about $5,000) before lowering the advertised price to 350,000 rubles ($4,500) in a later promotion.

The promotional material describes the model with the slogan: "Exclusive design. A status that cannot go unnoticed. DUSTUM-when luxury becomes part of technology."

Luxury Branding Built Around DUSTUM Name

The DUSTUM name is closely associated with Adam Kadyrov, who uses it as his personal call sign. Ramzan Kadyrov has previously said that he was known by the same call sign in his younger years. He shared that detail while speaking about a visit to Chechnya by Afghan military and political figure Abdul Rashid Dostum, noting that the word "Dostum" translates as "friends."

DUSTUM Brand Expands Beyond Smartphones

The launch follows the appearance of an energy drink branded K-13, which has also been linked to Adam Kadyrov. The beverage appeared in footage released during the opening of the Vkusdom hypermarket in Grozny, where Ramzan Kadyrov was seen drinking it.

Adam Kadyrov and members of his circle have previously worn clothing displaying the DUSTUM and K-13 branding. Observers have suggested that the "K" in the brand name refers to the Kadyrov family surname.