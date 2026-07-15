67-Million-Year-Old T. Rex Skeleton Sells for Record $50.1 Million at Sotheby's

A 67-million-year-old Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton named Gus sold for a record-breaking $50.1 million at a Sotheby's auction, becoming the most expensive dinosaur fossil ever purchased at public sale.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik is licensed under publik domain T. Rex

Auctioneers initially estimated the fossil would sell for between $20 million and $30 million. Instead, bidding climbed to $50.1 million, setting a new world record for a dinosaur fossil sold at auction.

The previous record belonged to Apex, a Stegosaurus skeleton that sold for $44.6 million in 2024.

According to the auction listing, Gus stands nearly 4 meters (13 feet) tall and measures almost 12 meters (39 feet) in length, making it one of the largest Tyrannosaurus rex specimens ever discovered.

Exceptionally Well-Preserved Fossil Found in South Dakota

The skeleton includes 183 fossilized bones and 30 of the dinosaur's 32 gastralia, or abdominal ribs, which paleontologists rarely recover. Overall, the specimen preserves approximately 61 percent of its original bones and 75 to 80 percent of its total skeletal mass.

The skull remains about 82 percent intact and retains all six rows of teeth, making the fossil particularly valuable for scientific study and exhibition.

Paleontologists unearthed Gus on a privately owned cattle ranch in South Dakota during excavations carried out between 2021 and 2023. The dinosaur received its nickname in honor of the ranch owner.