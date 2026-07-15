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Two Men Jailed After Filming Split Pose Outside Russian Cathedral

Society

A court in Krasnodar has sentenced two local residents to 14 days of administrative arrest after they filmed and published a video featuring a split pose in front of an Orthodox cathedral.

Alexander Nevsky Cathedral (Krasnodar)
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by MikSed, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Alexander Nevsky Cathedral (Krasnodar)

Court Finds Two Young Men Guilty

The court found the 19-year-old and 23-year-old men guilty under Article 19.3 of Russia's Code of Administrative Offenses. Before the hearing, both apologized publicly and insisted they had never intended to offend anyone or insult the feelings of religious believers.

According to investigators, the two men drove onto the grounds surrounding the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral on Postovaya Street in Krasnodar in two Mercedes vehicles before recording the video.

The footage shows one of the men performing a full split between two black Mercedes cars parked with the cathedral in the background, while the second man records the stunt and also appears in the video.

Viral Video Prompted Swift Police Action

The clip spread widely across social media on July 14, attracting public attention because it featured the Alexander Nevsky Military Cathedral prominently in the background.

Following their detention, one of the young men issued a public apology.

"We never intended to offend the feelings of believers in any way. We sincerely apologize for our foolishness," he said.

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Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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