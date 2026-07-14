World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Water Crisis Forces Munich to Ban Pool Filling and Limit Garden Watering

Society

Authorities in Munich have introduced strict water conservation measures as soaring consumption and months of exceptionally dry weather place the city's drinking water supply under severe pressure.

Close up of cracks in the ground from drought
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Close up of cracks in the ground from drought

Under the new rules, residents may wash their cars only at commercial car washes, while watering lawns is prohibited. Filling private swimming pools, fountains, and other decorative water features is also banned, and pumping water from lakes, rivers, or other natural bodies of water is no longer permitted.

The city has also shut down public fountains as part of its emergency conservation plan. Gardens, flower beds, and ornamental plants may now be watered only during the evening and early morning hours. Anyone who violates the restrictions faces fines of up to €50,000.

Water Consumption Surges Beyond Normal Levels

City officials say daily drinking water consumption has climbed to more than 360 million litres, well above the usual average of approximately 300 million litres per day.

Authorities warned that even the rainfall forecast for the coming days is unlikely to provide meaningful relief or restore water reserves after months of unusually dry conditions.

Dry Winter and Spring Push Water Supplies to the Limit

"After an exceptionally dry winter and spring, Munich's existing water resources are under extreme pressure," Mayor Dominik Krause said.

City leaders introduced the mandatory restrictions after earlier appeals for residents to reduce water use voluntarily failed to curb consumption. Officials say the measures are necessary to protect essential drinking water supplies until conditions improve.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
World
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Americas
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit
Americas
Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit
Popular
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has prompted an outpouring of political reactions and a wave of speculation following his final visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup
Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures Lyuba Lulko Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly Alexander Shtorm After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy Petr Ermilin
After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy
Death of a Senator: Lindsey Graham – Media Hysteria & Practical Reality
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Last materials
Water Crisis Forces Munich to Ban Pool Filling and Limit Garden Watering
Europe's 'Coalition of the Willing' Falling Apart: Bulgaria Becomes First Nation to Leave
Russia and NASA Return to Space Together as Soyuz MS-29 Heads for ISS
Global Wheat Prices Surge After Black Sea Port Disruptions Shake Food Markets
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures
Pickaxe Mountain: Secret Iranian Site at the Center of Trump's Warning
Russian TV Host Anfisa Chekhova Gets Rare Access to Trump's Private Golf Club
Love Spicy Food? Here's What It Really Does to Your Body
Scientists Predict When Plant Life on Earth Will Finally Disappear
Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.