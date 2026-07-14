Water Crisis Forces Munich to Ban Pool Filling and Limit Garden Watering

Authorities in Munich have introduced strict water conservation measures as soaring consumption and months of exceptionally dry weather place the city's drinking water supply under severe pressure.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Close up of cracks in the ground from drought

Under the new rules, residents may wash their cars only at commercial car washes, while watering lawns is prohibited. Filling private swimming pools, fountains, and other decorative water features is also banned, and pumping water from lakes, rivers, or other natural bodies of water is no longer permitted.

The city has also shut down public fountains as part of its emergency conservation plan. Gardens, flower beds, and ornamental plants may now be watered only during the evening and early morning hours. Anyone who violates the restrictions faces fines of up to €50,000.

Water Consumption Surges Beyond Normal Levels

City officials say daily drinking water consumption has climbed to more than 360 million litres, well above the usual average of approximately 300 million litres per day.

Authorities warned that even the rainfall forecast for the coming days is unlikely to provide meaningful relief or restore water reserves after months of unusually dry conditions.

Dry Winter and Spring Push Water Supplies to the Limit

"After an exceptionally dry winter and spring, Munich's existing water resources are under extreme pressure," Mayor Dominik Krause said.

City leaders introduced the mandatory restrictions after earlier appeals for residents to reduce water use voluntarily failed to curb consumption. Officials say the measures are necessary to protect essential drinking water supplies until conditions improve.