Russian TV Host Anfisa Chekhova Gets Rare Access to Trump's Private Golf Club

Russian television presenter Anfisa Chekhova, who is currently staying in the United States, revealed that she recently visited one of US President Donald Trump's private golf clubs. The woman disclosed the reported cost of becoming a member.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexey Yushenkov/Алексей Юшенков, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Anfisa Chekhova

Anfisa Chekhova is a famous Russian television presenter and actress who became popular in Russia as the host of erotic talk show "Sex with Anfisa Chekhova" on the TNT channel. She also gained fame as a sex educator, poet, and vocal advocate for body acceptance.

In a series of social media posts, Chekhova shared video footage from the exclusive property. The entrance features the Trump family crest with three lions and the "Trump" name displayed above the doorway, while the interior includes a spacious lobby furnished with sofas, armchairs, and large chandeliers.

Membership Reportedly Costs Over $1 Million a Year

"We came to a private club owned by Donald Trump. Membership here costs more than $1 million a year," Chekhova said, adding that she was able to visit the club thanks to an acquaintance.

She joked that the venue "smells expensive" and noted that President Trump and members of his family reportedly spend time there on a regular basis.

Chekhova Remains in the United States

The television host has been living in the United States for several months. Earlier, she said she had grown tired of staying in the country but explained that she has remained there because her dog is undergoing medical treatment.