World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Russian TV Host Anfisa Chekhova Gets Rare Access to Trump's Private Golf Club

Society

Russian television presenter Anfisa Chekhova, who is currently staying in the United States, revealed that she recently visited one of US President Donald Trump's private golf clubs. The woman disclosed the reported cost of becoming a member.

Anfisa Chekhova
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Alexey Yushenkov/Алексей Юшенков, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Anfisa Chekhova

Anfisa Chekhova is a famous Russian television presenter and actress who became popular in Russia as the host of erotic talk show "Sex with Anfisa Chekhova" on the TNT channel. She also gained fame as a sex educator, poet, and vocal advocate for body acceptance.

In a series of social media posts, Chekhova shared video footage from the exclusive property. The entrance features the Trump family crest with three lions and the "Trump" name displayed above the doorway, while the interior includes a spacious lobby furnished with sofas, armchairs, and large chandeliers.

Membership Reportedly Costs Over $1 Million a Year

"We came to a private club owned by Donald Trump. Membership here costs more than $1 million a year," Chekhova said, adding that she was able to visit the club thanks to an acquaintance.

She joked that the venue "smells expensive" and noted that President Trump and members of his family reportedly spend time there on a regular basis.

Chekhova Remains in the United States

The television host has been living in the United States for several months. Earlier, she said she had grown tired of staying in the country but explained that she has remained there because her dog is undergoing medical treatment.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Russia
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup
Sport
Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup
Narcologist Names Most Harmful Types of Alcohol
Health
Narcologist Names Most Harmful Types of Alcohol
Popular
Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham has prompted an outpouring of political reactions and a wave of speculation following his final visit to Ukraine.

Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Putin Warns Russia Will Respond to Attacks With Far Greater Force
Millions Sign Petition to Remove Argentina From 2026 World Cup
Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit
France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures Lyuba Lulko Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly Alexander Shtorm After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy Petr Ermilin
After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy
Death of a Senator: Lindsey Graham – Media Hysteria & Practical Reality
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Tiny Patriot Missile Shipment Reflects Western Stockpile Crisis
Last materials
Russian TV Host Anfisa Chekhova Gets Rare Access to Trump's Private Golf Club
Love Spicy Food? Here's What It Really Does to Your Body
Scientists Predict When Plant Life on Earth Will Finally Disappear
Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down
China Warns of Global Fallout as US Renews Iran Naval Blockade
After Brazil's Early World Cup Exit, Lula Blasts National Team Over Empty Return Flight
Russia Could Target Ukraine's Rail Network After SCALP Missile Deal
Apple vs. OpenAI: Lawsuit Highlights Fierce Battle Over AI Talent and Trade Secrets
Zelensky Praises Russia's Ballistic Missile Development
Massive Bee Colony With 90,000 Bees Found Beneath Family's Patio After 15 Months
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.