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Germany Loses Brewing Icon as 350-Year-Old Brewery Shuts Down

Society

One of Germany's oldest breweries, Eichbaum in the city of Mannheim, is set to close after 350 years in operation, marking another significant loss for the country's struggling beer industry.

Closed sign
Photo: unsplash.com by Evan Wise is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License
Closed sign

The company filed for bankruptcy last year after facing a sharp decline in exports and weakening domestic demand for beer. Once a successful exporter serving customers in around 60 countries, Eichbaum was unable to overcome the industry's prolonged downturn.

The brewery has now entered an orderly liquidation process and plans to complete its remaining customer orders by the end of September. The closure will leave approximately 240 employees without jobs, bringing an end to more than three centuries of brewing history in Mannheim.

Germany's Brewing Industry Faces Growing Pressure

Eichbaum's closure follows another high-profile bankruptcy in late June, when Hofbrauhaus Wolters GmbH, a 399-year-old brewery based in Braunschweig, also sought insolvency protection. That company cited the same challenges of declining beer consumption and rising production costs.

Beer consumption in Germany fell by 5.8 percent in 2025, reaching its lowest level in more than three decades. Demand has continued to decline year after year, forcing many breweries to shut their doors. Over the past six years alone, 137 breweries across Germany, including several major producers, have ceased operations.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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