Massive Bee Colony With 90,000 Bees Found Beneath Family's Patio After 15 Months

A family in Dorset, England, discovered that a small swarm of bees beneath the patio of their new home had quietly grown into a giant colony over 15 months. By the time experts arrived, the hive contained up to 90,000 worker bees and tens of kilograms of honey, making it one of the largest removals an experienced beekeeper had ever encountered.

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Small Swarm Turned Into a Giant Hive

Rachel Tapping, her partner Paul, and their daughter moved into their home in Bovington in the spring of 2025. Soon after settling in, they noticed a handful of bees flying beneath the wooden patio. They assumed the insects formed a temporary swarm that would leave before winter.

Instead, the colony survived and continued to expand. When unusually warm weather arrived in late May 2026, the number of bees increased dramatically, prompting the family to seek professional help.

According to Swanage News, veteran beekeeper Ivan, who has specialized in bee relocations for more than 22 years, described the discovery as the largest hive he had ever removed. Hidden beneath the decking, he found more than 25 honeycombs housing between 60,000 and 90,000 worker bees along with an estimated 40 to 60 kilograms (88 to 132 pounds) of honey.

Rescue Operation Ends With a New Home for the Bees

The rescue operation lasted several hours as beekeepers carefully dismantled sections of the patio to reach the colony. They successfully relocated the queen bee along with the entire swarm into a specially prepared hive, allowing the insects to continue thriving in a safer environment.

Rachel, who has lived with anxiety for many years, said the unexpected visitors changed her perspective. Watching the bees work together with unwavering dedication brought her a sense of calm and resilience.

"Watching their commitment to the colony and seeing how they never stop working, even under difficult conditions, is a lesson in resilience," she said, adding that she plans to visit the colony in its new home.

Earlier, seven men, including police officers and firefighters, suffered attacks by Africanized honey bees – often called "killer bees" – in Morenci, United States. Two passersby became the swarm's first victims before emergency responders also came under attack.