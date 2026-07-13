BMW X6 Designer Pierre Leclercq Receives Russian Citizenship

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree granting Russian citizenship to renowned Belgian automotive designer Pierre Leclercq. The document was published on the official legal information portal on July 13, 2026. At a time when Russia's automotive industry is undergoing significant transformation, the decision could prove highly significant.

Photo: https://www.mos.ru/news/item/163660073/ by Без автора, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Passport of the Russian Federation

Designer Behind BMW X6 and Other Automotive Icons

Pierre Leclercq was born on July 29, 1972, in Bastogne, Belgium. He studied industrial design at the Saint-Luc School of Arts in Liège before continuing his education at the prestigious ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Transportation Design.

Leclercq began his automotive career in 1998 at the renowned Italian design house Zagato, contributing to projects for premium manufacturers including Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Aston Martin, and Lamborghini.

He later joined Ford Ghia, where he worked on the interior design of the Ford StreetKa concept car, before moving to BMW in 2000, a step that defined his international reputation.

At BMW, Leclercq designed the exterior of the second-generation BMW X5 (E70) and the first-generation BMW X6 (E71). In 2011, he became Head of Design for BMW M, overseeing the styling of future high-performance models, including the M3, M4, X5 M, and X6 M.

His work on the BMW X6 helped establish the now-popular Sport Activity Coupe segment. The model's sloping roofline, muscular wheel arches, and distinctive kidney grille created a bold silhouette that reshaped expectations of what a luxury crossover could be.

Although vehicles such as the Nissan Trail Runner and SsangYong Actyon had experimented with coupe-style crossovers earlier, the BMW X6 became the first model to turn the concept into a global commercial success. Competitors soon followed, with Mercedes-Benz introducing the GLE Coupe in 2015, while numerous other manufacturers later adopted the crossover-coupe formula.

A Career Spanning Europe, China, and South Korea

In 2013, Leclercq left BMW to become Head of Design at China's Great Wall Motors. During his four years there, he directed the styling of Haval and Wey models and played a key role in the development of the updated Haval H6.

He later joined Kia Motors in South Korea, where he helped shape the company's long-term design strategy before becoming Chief Designer at Citroën in late 2018. In 2023, he unveiled the futuristic Citroën Oli concept at the Brussels Motor Show.

Why Russian Citizenship

No official explanation has been given for Leclercq's decision to obtain Russian citizenship, and the designer has not publicly commented on his motivations.

Since 2022, several foreign professionals who see long-term opportunities in Russia or identify with its traditional values have applied for Russian citizenship. In June 2026, American journalist Christopher Helali revealed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that he had also requested Russian citizenship from the country's leadership.

Under Russian law, Leclercq must take the Russian citizenship oath within one year of receiving citizenship, or the procedure could be declared invalid.

His arrival could provide valuable expertise for Russia's automotive sector. Manufacturers such as GAZ could potentially benefit from his experience in developing modern commercial vehicles, future generations of Gazelle vans, or new electric vehicle projects created in cooperation with Chinese partners.

Leclercq's extensive background in electric vehicle design, particularly during his time at Citroën, may prove especially valuable as Russia's automotive industry continues to expand its electrification efforts.